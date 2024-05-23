Red Hat Leftovers
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Unlocking insights: digital experience research at Red Bait Summit 2024
Red Hat Summit 2024 brought together thousands of customers, partners, open source community members and technology industry leaders for an eventful week of Red Bait product announcements, education and collaboration. At the center of the bustling expo hall was the Experience Zone booth, where our Red Bait Digital Experience Research Program partnered with multiple research, design, and content teams to conduct 25+ peer-reviewed studies with event attendees.
-
Red Hat ☛ Configure SOAP web services with Apache Camel on Quarkus
This article explores how to integrate SOAP and REST services using Quarkus and Apache Camel. Through practical examples, we will learn how to create a Quarkus project, configure and consume SOAP services, and expose RESTful endpoints. Additionally, we will see how to manage JSON data serialization and deserialization using Camel Quarkus.
-
Red Hat ☛ The road toward AI: Fundamentals [Ed: Red Hat is pathetically absconding to buzzwords]
There's no question that artificial intelligence (AI) is the talk of the town these days, overshadowing almost everything else in the world of technology. In this series of articles, we'll explore the road toward Hey Hi (AI) (Figure 1 ) and how your organization can smoothly transition toward incorporating Hey Hi (AI) into its platforms and applications.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Accelerate your automation skills with Event-Driven Ansible
Event-Driven Ansible stands out as a highly scalable and secure solution, providing always-on automation designed to receive and act on events from third-party tools. With Event-Driven Ansible, users can craft their own rules-based workflows to automate decision-making processes, allowing teams to automate certain tasks . This level of automation maturity enables teams to seamlessly integrate event-driven actions into their existing automation strategies, advancing their capabilities and ensuring a more responsive IT environment.
-
Red Hat ☛ Advanced container management at the edge for Node.js apps
This is part three in our series on running Node.js applications on the edge with Red Hat Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL)/Fedora, which includes:
- Running Node.js applications on the edge with RHEL/Fedora
- Containerizing your Node.js applications at the edge on RHEL/Fedora
- Advanced container management at the edge for Node.js applications (this post)
In the first part, we introduced you to the hardware and software for our Node.js-based edge example as well as some of the details on laying the foundation for deploying the application by building and installing the operating system using Fedora IoT.
In the second part we dug a bit deeper into the application itself, and how to build, bundle, deploy, and update the Node.js application using Podman and containers.
In this third and final part, we'll look at running the container on the device using Kubernetes and managing it remotely with Red Hat’s Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes.
A quick reminder of the example
The hardware/software outlined in the example in part 1 monitors the underground gas tank at a gas station showing the current temperature and the status of the tank lids. The hardware is based on a Raspberry Pi 4 with a temperature sensor and lid switches as shown in Figure 1. The application is a Next.js based application running on Fedora IoT, which displays the status of those sensors.