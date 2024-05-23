Red Hat Leftovers

This is part three in our series on running Node.js applications on the edge with Red Hat Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL)/Fedora, which includes:

In the first part, we introduced you to the hardware and software for our Node.js-based edge example as well as some of the details on laying the foundation for deploying the application by building and installing the operating system using Fedora IoT.

In the second part we dug a bit deeper into the application itself, and how to build, bundle, deploy, and update the Node.js application using Podman and containers.

In this third and final part, we'll look at running the container on the device using Kubernetes and managing it remotely with Red Hat’s Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes.

A quick reminder of the example

The hardware/software outlined in the example in part 1 monitors the underground gas tank at a gas station showing the current temperature and the status of the tank lids. The hardware is based on a Raspberry Pi 4 with a temperature sensor and lid switches as shown in Figure 1. The application is a Next.js based application running on Fedora IoT, which displays the status of those sensors.