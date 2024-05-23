There are lot of introduction to keepalived. Like Setting up a GNU/Linux cluster with Keepalived: Basic configuration | Enable Sysadmin (redhat.com) or Keepalived and high availability: Advanced topics | Enable Sysadmin (redhat.com)

But I recently learned that keepalived has a cool feature that makes writing keepalived much easier (Thanks Spindy). Almost all documentation found on the net shows you that you need two different configuration files. But this is not the case. There is an extension that allows you to rollout the same configuration for all nodes.