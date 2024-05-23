today's howtos
-
Linux Handbook ☛ wget Command Examples
The wget command allows you to download files over the internet in the GNU/Linux command line.
-
Jens Kuehnel: mostly unknown keepalived feature
There are lot of introduction to keepalived. Like Setting up a GNU/Linux cluster with Keepalived: Basic configuration | Enable Sysadmin (redhat.com) or Keepalived and high availability: Advanced topics | Enable Sysadmin (redhat.com)
But I recently learned that keepalived has a cool feature that makes writing keepalived much easier (Thanks Spindy). Almost all documentation found on the net shows you that you need two different configuration files. But this is not the case. There is an extension that allows you to rollout the same configuration for all nodes.
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Login to SSH Servers using GPG Keys
Learn about the benefits of using SSH with GPG encryption keys for secure login sessions. Protect your data and keep hackers at bay today.
-
TechRepublic ☛ Understanding Bash: A Guide for GNU/Linux Administrators
If you use Linux, chances are pretty good you use Bash. But what is it? In this guide, written by Jack Wallen for TechRepublic Premium, learn about Bourne-Again SHell, and why it is a useful tool for GNU/Linux administrators. The download explains how to create aliases and functions, customize your Bash prompt, and more.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Enable Login & Log Out Sound in Ubuntu 24.04
This is a step by step guide shows you how to enable the event sounds (system sound or custom sound) for login and log out actions in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. When booting Ubuntu 24.04 from a live USB, it plays a sound after logged into the desktop. ]
-
nixCraft ☛ How to uninstall packages marked “rc” on Debian / Ubuntu Linux
In Debian and Ubuntu Linux, an "rc" status package means the package has been uninstalled, but its configuration files remain on the disk and take up space. Sometimes, certain directories are also in the /var/ directory. When you type the sudo apt remove pkg1 command, it deletes most of the data, but config files are left alone in case you reinstall that package again. >