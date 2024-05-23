Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (webkit2gtk), Fedora (kernel), Mageia (chromium-browser-stable, djvulibre, gdk-pixbuf2.0, nss & firefox, postgresql15 & postgresql13, python-pymongo, python-sqlparse, stb, thunderbird, and vim), Red Hat (go-toolset:rhel8, nodejs, and varnish:6), SUSE (gitui, glibc, and kernel), and Ubuntu (libspreadsheet-parseexcel-perl, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.15, linux-gke, linux-gcp, python-idna, and thunderbird).
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ OpenSSF Joins Open Source Consortium To Define E.U. CRA Security Specifications
The Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF), a project of the 'Linux' Foundation focused on improving the security of open source software, is proud to announce its collaboration with the Eclipse Foundation and a leading open source consortium to work on the European Union’s (E.U.) Cyber Resilience Act (CRA). This alliance aims to establish common specifications for software cybersecurity resilience grounded in open source best practices.
IT Pro ☛ Google says Microsoft can’t be trusted after email security blunders
Google has fired a broadside at Microsoft amid concerns over the tech giant's repeated security blunders
Security Week ☛ Critical Authentication Bypass Resolved in Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Enterprise Server
Critical vulnerability in Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Enterprise Server allows unauthenticated attackers to obtain administrative privileges.
SANS ☛ Analysis of "redtail" File Uploads to ICS Honeypot, a Multi-Architecture Coin Miner
Scoop News Group ☛ Chinese hacking threat puts focus on protecting critical infrastructure, Biden adviser says
National Cyber Director Harry Coker said he doubts the U.S. public realizes the full scope of the cybersecurity threat facing the United States.
Scoop News Group ☛ House bill would give CISA millions to diversify cyber workforce [Ed: "Promoting cybersecurity jobs to disadvantaged communities" meaning people with worse qualifications and less experience]
The agency would get $20 million annually to create a program promoting cybersecurity jobs to disadvantaged communities.
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ OpenSSF Newsletter – May 2024
Welcome to the May 2024 edition of the OpenSSF Newsletter, with our latest information on what’s been happening lately and what’s on our radar. DOWNLOAD: What’s in the SOSS?
SANS ☛ NMAP Scanning without Scanning (Part 2) - The ipinfo Hey Hi (AI) (Wed, May 22nd)
Security Week ☛ Chrome 125 Update Patches High-Severity Vulnerabilities
Google released a Chrome 125 update to resolve four high-severity vulnerabilities reported by external researchers.
Debian 11 (Bullseye) approaching EOL
The Debian Project currently estimates that Debian 11 (Bullseye) will reach EOL (end-of-life) sometime around July 2024 (approximately two months from now). Please upgrade all of your Debian 11 templates and standalones to Debian 12 (Bookworm) by then. For general information about upgrading, see Upgrading to avoid EOL.
Security Week ☛ US to Invest $50 Million in Securing Hospitals Against Cyber Threats [Ed: Until they wipe Windows off the machines no progress will be made; ransomware will happen endlessly]
ARPA-H has announced a $50 million investment in tools to help IT teams better secure hospital environments.
Security Week ☛ Rockwell Automation Urges Customers to Disconnect ICS From Internet
Rockwell Automation is concerned about internet-exposed ICS due to heightened geopolitical tensions and adversarial cyber activity globally.
Security Week ☛ Critical Veeam Vulnerability Leads to Authentication Bypass [Ed: You wanted backup; instead you added holes]
Veeam Backup Enterprise Manager update resolves multiple vulnerabilities, including a critical authentication bypass.
Security Week ☛ Ivanti Patches Critical Code Execution Vulnerabilities in Endpoint Manager
Ivanti has released product updates to resolve multiple vulnerabilities, including critical code execution flaws in Endpoint Manager.
Security Week ☛ Critical Vulnerability in Honeywell Virtual Controller Allows Remote Code Execution
Claroty shows how Honeywell ControlEdge Virtual UOC vulnerability can be exploited for unauthenticated remote code execution.
Security Week ☛ Beware – Your Customer Chatbot is Almost Certainly Insecure: Report
As chatbots become more adventurous, the dangers will increase.
The Record ☛ Courtroom recording software compromised with backdoor installer
A popular brand of recording software used widely in courtrooms, jails and prisons has been compromised by hackers, allowing them to gain full control of a system through a backdoor implanted in an update to the tool.