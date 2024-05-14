posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 14, 2024



Quoting: Sparky 2024.05 Special Editions – SparkyLinux —

There are new iso images of Sparky 2024.05 Special Editions out there: GameOver, Multimedia and Rescue. It is based on Debian testing “Trixie”.

The May update of Sparky Special Edition iso images features Linux kernel 6.7, updated packages from Debian and Sparky testing repos as of May 12, 2024, and most changes introduced at the 2024.05 release.

The Linux kernel is 6.7.12, and there are 6.9.0, 6.6.30-LTS, 6.1.90-LTS, 5.15.158-LTS in Sparky repos.

There is no need to reinstall Sparky rolling, simply keep Sparky up to date.

New iso images of Sparky semi-rolling can be downloaded from the download/rolling page