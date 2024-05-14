Machine Learning in Linux: Final2x – enhance your images with super-resolution

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 14, 2024



With the availability of huge amounts of data for research and powerful machines to run your code on with distributed cloud computing and parallelism across GPU cores, Deep Learning has helped to create self-driving cars, intelligent voice assistants, pioneer medical advancements, machine translation, and much more. Deep Learning has become an indispensable tool for countless industries.

This series looks at highly promising machine learning and deep learning software for Linux.

Final2x is GUI software that uses sophisticated AI models to enhance your images by guessing what the details could be. It’s free and open source software.