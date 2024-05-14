Best Free and Open Source Software

Continuous delivery (CD) is a software engineering approach in which developers produce software in short cycles, ensuring that the software can be reliably released at any time and, when releasing the software, without doing so manually. It enables team to get changes of all types such as new features, configuration changes, bug fixes and experiments—into production, or into the hands of users, safely and quickly in a reliable and consistent way.

Following the automation of builds and unit and integration testing in CI, continuous delivery automates the release of that validated code to a repository. To have an effective continuous delivery process, it’s important that CI is already built into your development pipeline. The goal of continuous delivery is to have a codebase that is always ready for deployment to a production environment.

In continuous delivery, every stage—from the merger of code changes to the delivery of production-ready builds—involves test automation and code release automation. At the end of that process, the operations team is able to deploy an app to production quickly and easily.