Defences Down! ClamTk is No Longer Maintained

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 12, 2024



ClamTk was first released in 2004 as a user-friendly Linux frontend to the open-source ClamAV antivirus engine (note: ClamAV is a separate, distinct project whose development is overseen by the Talos Group, at Cisco Systems and is not affected by this decision).

Now, you can cook a hotdog on the heat generated by the debates folks have on the subject of whether Linux needs antivirus software. For me, fixating on “viruses” is foolish anyway given that attack vectors are more sophisticated today.

