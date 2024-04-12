Mozilla: Firefox, DEI Marketing, and Text Translator
-
Chris H-C: How to go from “Looks like something changed in a Firefox Desktop version” to “Here is a list of potential culprit bugs”
This will mostly be helpful to Firefox Desktop folks, so if you’re not one of those, please instead enjoy a different blogpost. I recommend this one about the three roles of data engagements.
So you’ve found yourself a plot that looks like this:
[...]
-
Mozilla ☛ Rachel Hislop reflects on working for Beyoncé, creating community for Black women and the power of storytelling
At Mozilla, we know we can’t create a better future alone, that is why each year we will be highlighting the work of 25 digital leaders using technology to amplify voices, effect change, and build new technologies globally through our Rise 25 Awards. These storytellers, innovators, activists, advocates, builders and artists are helping make the internet more diverse, ethical, responsible and inclusive.
-
Rodrigo Ghedin ☛ Mozilla is testing a Firefox built in text translator
It’s a fantastic feature, similar to what Apple introduced in macOS 12 Monterey in 2021. By the nature of what I do, I deal with lots of texts in English throughout the day. (My mother tongue is Portuguese.) Having a decent translator just a click from the mouse away, anywhere in the system, is a super power that I didn’t know I needed.