Orange Pi 5 Pro – A low-cost Rockchip RK3588S SBC with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, dual HDMI video output

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 12, 2024



One would think the Orange Pi 5 Pro would be an evolution of the Orange Pi 5 SBC with LPDDR4 memory, and in some ways it is, but there are enough changes to display ports, storage, wireless, GPIO header, and even the form factor that make a direct comparison challenging.

The company says the new board supports Orange Pi OS (Droid), Orange Pi OS (Arch), Ubuntu, Debian, and Android 12 operating systems. You’ll find all those images – based on Linux 5.10 – on the product page, as well as the Armbian build script on GitHub.

While we welcome the presence of an M.2 socket for NVMe SSD, the PCIe Gen 2.0 x1 interface will limit the performance to 5 Gbps before taking into account overheads. The random and sequential R/W speeds will still be faster than the eMMC flash, but not fully utilize the performance of most NVMe SSDs as we could confirm in our recent review of MAKERDISK M.2 NVMe SSDs with the Raspberry Pi 5.

