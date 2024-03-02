Fedora: Copr, Infra & RelEng Update, Toolbx, PHP, and OpenDKIM
Fedora Magazine ☛ Fedora Magazine: 4 cool new projects to try in Copr for March 2024
Copr is a build-system for anyone in the Fedora community. It hosts thousands of projects for various purposes and audiences. Some of them should never be installed by anyone, some are already being transitioned to the official Fedora GNU/Linux repositories, and the rest are somewhere in between. Copr gives you the opportunity to install 3rd party software that is not available in Fedora GNU/Linux repositories, try nightly versions of your dependencies, use patched builds of your favorite tools to support some non-standard use-cases, and just experiment freely.
This article takes a closer look at interesting projects that recently landed in Copr.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra & RelEng Update – Week 9, 2024
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. It also contains updates for the CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team as the CPE initiatives are in most cases tied to I&R work.
We provide you both an infographic and a text version of the weekly report. If you just want to quickly look at what we did, just look at the infographic. If you are interested in more in-depth details look at the infographic.
Debarshi Ray: Toolbx is a release blocker for Fedora 39 onwards
This is the second instalment of my 2023 retrospective series on Toolbx. 1
One very important thing that we did behind the scenes was to make Toolbx a release blocker for Fedora 39 and onwards. This means that the
registry.fedoraproject.org/fedora-toolboxOCI image is considered a release-blocking deliverable, and there are release-blocking test criteria to ensure that the
toolboxRPM is usable.
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: PHP version 8.2.17RC2 and 8.3.4RC1
Release Candidate versions are available in the testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS / Alma / Rocky and other clones) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, the perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages.
RPMs of PHP version 8.3.4RC1 are available
Pete Zaitcev: Running OpenDKIM on Fedora 39
postfix-3.8.1-5.fc39.x86_64opendkim-2.11.0-0.35.fc39.x86_64Following generic guides (e.g. at Akamai Linode) almost got it all working with ease. There were a few minor problems with permissions.