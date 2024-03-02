Shotcut 24.02 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Ambisonic Audio Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 02, 2024



Coming a month after Shotcut 24.01, the Shotcut 24.02 release is here to add support for the full-sphere surround sound format called Ambisonic in Settings > Audio Channels. Ambisonic audio is often used with 360° video and can be output as spherical or reframed to a rectangle.

This is possible thanks to a new Ambisonic Decoder audio filter in Shotcut, which provides users with a simple way to record Ambisonic audio and convert it to 5.1 surround sound. In addition, the new audio filter can be used to convert Ambisonic audio to binaural or stereo sound for headphones.

