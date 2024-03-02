Tux Machines

Armbian Project Releases Armbian 24.2 ‘Kereru’

Analog Discovery Pro ADP2230: New Mixed Signal Oscilloscope from Digilent

Collabora’s Recent Advances in Open Source Boot Chains and Vulkan Drivers

SolidRun’s First x86-based COM Express 7 Module Taps Ryzen V3000 Embedded V3C48 Processor

9to5Linux

GNOME 46 to Ship with Experimental Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) Support

Yes, you’re reading it right, after more than three years of work by the Mutter (GNOME’s window and composite manager) developers, the variable refresh rate (VRR) support has been merged today and will be available as part of the upcoming GNOME 46 desktop environment series as an experimental feature.

KDE Releases Plasma 6 for Mobile Devices with Revamped Homescreen

Plasma Mobile 6 comes with a refreshed default home screen with customizable pages that allow users to organize their favorite apps in a grid and group them in folders, an app drawer and KRunner search, support for importing and exporting homescreen layouts as files, and customizable page transitions.

Armbian 24.2 Adds Xiaomi Mi 10, Orange Pi Zero 3, and ASUS Tinker Edge R Support

Armbian 24.2 is here two months after Armbian 23.11 and it’s also the first release of the project in 2024. The new release brings support for more devices, including the ASUS Tinker Edge R single-board computer for AI applications, the Orange Pi Zero 3 development board, the Radxa ROCK S0 SBC, and the Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone.

LibreOffice 24.2.1 Office Suite Is Out with More Than 100 Bug Fixes

LibreOffice 24.2.1 is here a month after the launch of the LibreOffice 24.2 office suite, which introduced major changes like a new calendar-based version numbering scheme, new security and accessibility features, as well as improved interoperability with MS Office.

March 2024 statCounter Figures: GNU/Linux Up Again, Chromebooks Up Sharply (India Leads the Way) [original]
In India, GNU/Linux rose above 16%
Tails 6.0 Officially Released, Based on Debian 12 “Bookworm” and GNOME 43
Tails, the Debian-based security-focused Linux distribution aimed at preserving Internet privacy and anonymity, has been updated today to version 6.0.
Accessibility in Ptyxis
Ptyxis is the new name of what was formerly Prompt
Games: Selaco, Roblox, Kiyo, and More
HDMI Forum to AMD: No, you can’t make an open source HDMI 2.1 driver
Any Linux user trying to send the highest-resolution images to a display at the fastest frame rate is out of luck for the foreseeable future
Scaleway launches hosted RISC-V servers for 15.99 Euros per month
I didn’t try the Scaleway RISC-V server myself, but Bret Weber did and he reported his experience setting up an instance with Ubuntu 23.10 (GNU/Linux 5.10.113+ riscv64) and ran several benchmarks
Armbian 24.2 Adds Xiaomi Mi 10, Orange Pi Zero 3, and ASUS Tinker Edge R Support
The Armbian community informs 9to5Linux.com today about the availability of Armbian 24.2, codenamed Kereru, as the latest stable release of this Debian/Ubuntu-based distribution for ARM hardware.
131,072 Club [original]
We're still working to make the site leaner and faster
Release Notes: Grml 2024.02 - Codename Glumpad
Breathe new life into aging PCs: Tiny Core Linux 15.0 challenges Windows 11
Tiny Core Linux 15.0 has been officially released
We Know Our Legal Rights [original]
Kali Linux 2024.1 Penetration Testing Distro Is Here with Linux 6.6 LTS, New Look
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2024.1 as the first update in 2024 for this Debian-based, rolling-release distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing.
 
Free Software Lists and Static Site Generators
Distributions and Operating Systems: GNU/Linux Distros for MacBook, Tumbleweed Report, and SparkyLinux News
Proprietary Stuff and Openwashing
2024 X.Org Board of Directors Elections timeline extended, request for nominations
We are seeking nominations for candidates for election to the X.org Foundation Board of Directors
Open Hardware: RISC-V, Arduino, Lineage OS, Raspberry Pi, and More
Events: GDC, 'Linux' Foundation, and KDE Release Party in Nürnberg
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Programming Leftovers
Shotcut 24.02 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Ambisonic Audio Support
The open-source, cross-platform, and free video editor Shotcut has been updated to version 24.02, a release that introduces Ambisonic spatial (spherical) audio support, as well as some improvements and bug fixes.
Fedora: Copr, Infra & RelEng Update, Toolbx, PHP, and OpenDKIM
Elive 3.8.40 beta released
The Elive Team is pleased to announce the release of 3.8.40 Beta
coreboot 24.02 and 24.02.1 released!
The coreboot project is happy to announce our release for February 2024
GNOME 46 to Ship with Experimental Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) Support
The long-awaited support for variable refresh rate (VRR) in GNOME is finally coming with the next major version of the popular desktop environment, GNOME 46, due out later this month.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Windows TCO Leftovers
Hacking or Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Commodore, and More
Games: Proton 9.0, Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess, and More
Android Leftovers
A redesigned Beeper app for Android is on the way, CEO shares details
Beelink SEi12 i7-12650H mini PC review – Part 3: Ubuntu 22.04 Linux
We then installed Ubuntu 22.04.3 ISO from a USB flash without any issues
Track Your Meds: Dosage, the Open-Source Linux App
This app makes it easy to keep up with your medications
New Accessible-Coconut version 22.04.03 released!
It is evident from the feedback received over the past few years that the Accessible-Coconut GNU/Linux operating system represents a significant advancement in enhancing the lives of individuals with visual impairments
Zentyal 8.0
Glances, Git, and Bugs
Proprietary AWS and "Amazon Linux 2023"
Today in Techrights
FUD, Security News, and Windows TCO
Linux-based ctrlX OS support for congatec Computer-on-Modules
Bosch Rexroth has opened up the Linux-based ctrlX OS operating system for embedded computer applications from congatec.
Best email client for Linux 2024
Manage your mail easily and efficiently with the best communications suite for any Linux distro
Linux Foundation Working for Microsoft and for Bill Gates
Microsoft Clashing With Atlanta After Landgrab, Fabio Alessandro Locati Outsources to Microsoft
Fedora: Overview, Announcing Flock 2024, and Fedora-Based Qubes Selling Hardware
Programming Leftovers
Devices/Embedded: Chromebooks, Arduino, ESP32, Fairphone, and More
Security and Windows TCO
Applications: FOSS Weekly, Feature Flagging, Orchestration, woofV, CoffeeScript Static Site Generators
Serpent OS End of February Update
Toolbx is a release blocker for Fedora 39 onwards
One very important thing that we did behind the scenes was to make Toolbx a release blocker for Fedora 39 and onwards
Android Leftovers
Google wants to make Android 15 more resilient to WebView crashes
KDE Releases Plasma 6 for Mobile Devices with Revamped Homescreen
KDE Plasma Mobile 6 is now available for mobile devices based on the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series and bringing new features and improvements.
Canonical Has Given Launchpad’s Homepage a Facelift
Next time you stop by Launchpad.net you’ll notice it has a new look
Android Leftovers
New Android games: The best from February 2024
Stable kernels: Linux 6.7.7, Linux 6.6.19, Linux 6.1.80, Linux 5.15.150, Linux 5.10.211, Linux 5.4.270, and Linux 4.19.308
Programming Leftovers
Fedora/IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Open Hardware: Name that Ware and Birthday of Raspberry Pi
KDE MegaRelease 6
The KDE community proudly presents Plasma 6, Frameworks 6 and Gear 24.02
PostgreSQL on SLES 15, Pgpool-II 4.5.1, 4.4.6, 4.3.9, 4.2.16 and 4.1.19
KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The KDE Project announced today the general availability of the highly anticipated KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment, along with the KDE Gear 24.02 and KDE Frameworks 6 software suites.
20,000 Pages in the New Site [original]
Mesa’s NVK Open-Source Vulkan Driver for NVIDIA Hardware Is Now Stable
Collabora announced today that their NVK open-source Vulkan graphics driver for NVIDIA hardware in the Mesa graphics stack is no longer experimental and it’s now stable and ready for prime time.
New Articles About PCLinuxOS in The PCLinuxOS Magazine
FSF-EEE, Productivity, Coding, and More
Windows TCO Leftovers
Red Hat Corporate Puff Pieces and Microsoft Promotion
Games: Vampire Survivors, Level Zero, ZERO Sievert, and More
Shotcut 24.02 Video Editor Unveils Ambisonic Audio Support
Shotcut's latest update brings Ambisonic audio support
8 Linux Apps That Surprised Me!
I think you should take a look at these Linux apps
Phew, the ‘New’ App Center Icon in Ubuntu is a Bug
About a week ago I noticed that the default icon for App Center (the Flutter-based software store-front that replaced Ubuntu Software in 23.10) had changed
It’s Game Over for GNOME Games in Ubuntu 24.04
Ubuntu developers have decided to stop shipping games in future installs
CTL Chromebook NL73 Series to support 5G RedCap with a Snapdragon X35 modem
The ML73 Series runs Chrome OS with automatic updates guaranteed until June 2033
FOSS tool Gparted 1.6 here to save the data
Gparted 1.6 is the latest release of this graphical partition-manager to
14 Best Free and Open Source Linux Issue Tracking Systems
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
Graphite – 2D vector and raster editor
This is free and open source software written in Rust
today's howtos
Punctuality Matters: Using Linux to Manage Time-Critical Situations
Incorporating time-critical capabilities into Linux systems is a balancing act of innovation and practicality
Windows Falls Below 13% Market Share in Africa, Barely Has Any Country With Majority [original]
Windows being the main "loser" (Android growing at its expense)
On-disk format change beckons for brave early adopters of Bcachefs
New versions of the two leading next-generations filesystems are coming: both OpenZFS 2.2.3, and some time afterwards, an improved bcachefs
Debian 12.5 “Bookworm” Released with 68 Bug Fixes and 42 Security Updates
The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.5 as the fourth ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
New TNS Series on GNU/Linux
Open Hardware/Modding: GNU/Linux on NES Hardware and Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue
2 stories about devicess
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Offers Solution To Elon Musk's Microsoft Woes: ’Join Us And Become A Desktop Linux Enjoyer’
Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin on Sunday offered a playful solution to Elon Musk‘s recent problems with Microsoft’s operating system
10 Linux Distros for Developers and Coders in 2024
In this article, we will introduce 10 Linux distros for developers and coders in 2024, based on their features, functionality, and popularity
Today in Techrights
Applications: SPSS Alternatives, ERP Solutions, and WordPress
Server Leftovers
MakuluLinux, Top 14 GNU/Linux Distros, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, and Openwashing by Microsoft's OSI
Programming Leftovers
Arduino: New Board and New Portenta Machine Control Library
Events: LF, FSF, and SUSE Gatherings
Security Leftovers
NetBSD 10.0 RC5 available!
release candidate of the upcoming 10.0 release, please help testing
Android Leftovers
How to hide unwanted or private apps on Android
LibreOffice 24.2.1 Office Suite Is Out with More Than 100 Bug Fixes
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 24.2.1 as the first point release to the latest LibreOffice 24.2 office suite series fixing more than 100 bugs.
LXQt 2.0 to Rely Entirely on Qt6, Qt5 Support Concluded
April's LXQt 2.0 release brings a revamped menu with improved search and favorites, powered by Qt6 for enhanced performance
Events, LibrePlanet 2024, and FreeBSD Journal
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and FLOSS Weekly
Kernel, Graphics, and Recent Collabora Work
Microsoft-Funded Openwashing and Hype at FOSDEM, Opencollective Shutting Down
Programming Leftovers
Microsoft Antitrust Violations, Bad Behaviour, and Windows Incidents/Breaches (TCO)
SUSE/OpenSUSE: Tumbleweed, Clown Computing, and More
Web: WordPress 6.5 Beta 3, Tor Browser 13.5a5, and Why Use Firefox
I've Not Tried KDE's Frameworks 6/Plasma 6 Yet, But... [original]
somewhat of an 'unknown' or an enigma
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Free Software: Tomb, Alternatives to VMware, and Spritely
Games: Veloren, Steam Deck, Proton, and More
KDE Neon Distro Now Ships with the KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Environment
KDE neon, a rock-solid distribution based on Ubuntu LTS releases and leveraging the KDE community software, has been updated today to the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series.
GNU/Linux in Albania at 9%? Almost Same as Greece at 11%? [original]
Greece at 11% for GNU/Linux users?
eSpeak NG – text-to-speech software
3 Best Free and Open Source Web-Based XMPP Clients
LuckFox Pico Pro and Pico Max – Rockchip RV1106 powered boards with 10/100M Ethernet and camera support
The LuckFox LuckFox Pico Pro and Pico Max are two new Rockchip RV1106-powered development boards that offer a Linux-based development platform for IoT applications
Collabora’s Recent Advances in Open Source Boot Chains and Vulkan Drivers
This month, Collabora has announced two significant advancements in open-source technology
10 Best Free Graphical Web Browsers
There are many different web browsers available for Linux
Today in Techrights
Sudo and its alternatives
Sudo is a ubiquitous tool for running commands with the privileges of another user on Unix-like operating systems
A modest update to Qubes OS
Qubes OS is a security-focused desktop Linux distribution built on Fedora Linux and the Xen hypervisor
Security Leftovers
Miracle-WM Is a New Tiling Wayland Compositor Based on Mir
Canonical employee Matthew Kosarek announced today a new project that leverages the Mir display server, called miracle-wm, which is a tiling Wayland compositor with a window manager in the style of i3, Sway, or Hyprland.