today's howtos
-
TecMint ☛ How to Create Own Online Learning Platform with Moodle in Linux
Moodle is extremely customizable and it is meant to meet the requirements of a wide range of users including teachers, students, and administrators.
-
[Repeat] Steven Pritchard: Drive Failures - Data Recovery with Open-Source Tools (part 2)
This is part 2 of a multi-part series. See part 1 for the beginning of the series.
Note that this is material from 2010 and earlier that pre-dates the common availability of solid state drives.
-
Steven Pritchard: SMART - Data Recovery with Open-Source Tools (part 3)
This is part 3 of a multi-part series.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install HandBrake on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install HandBrake on openSUSE. HandBrake is a powerful open-source video transcoder available for Linux, Mac, and Windows, which allows users to convert videos from nearly any format to a selection of modern, widely supported codecs.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install CSF Firewall on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CSF Firewall on Debian 12. Firewalls are the first line of defense in network security. They control incoming and outgoing network traffic based on predetermined security rules.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Warp Terminal on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Warp Terminal on Debian 12. The command-line interface (CLI) is an indispensable tool for developers, system administrators, and tech enthusiasts. Warp Terminal, a modern terminal emulator built with Rust, brings a fresh perspective to CLI usage.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Sysbench on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Sysbench on Fedora 39. Sysbench is an open-source system performance benchmarking tool used to evaluate operating system parameters that are important for systems running databases under intensive load.
-
-
howtoforge
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Nagios Core Monitoring on AlmaLinux 9
Nagios is an open-source monitoring system for servers, networks, and applications. It also provides proactive problem resolution with a real-time tracking IT infrastructure. In this guide, we will show you how to install the Nagios Monitoring Tool on the Almalinux 9 server.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Apache Tomcat 10 with Nginx Reverse Proxy on Debian 12
Apache Tomcat or "Tomcat" is a free and open-source Java Servlet container for Java code and applications. In this guide, we'll show you how to install Apache Tomcat 10 on the Debian 12 server. you will also learn how to set up Nginx as a reverse proxy for Apache Tomcat.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Zulip Chat Server using Docker on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
Zulip is an open-source chat server, similar to Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Teams, Rocket Chat, or Slack. It is written in Python and uses Django, PostgreSQL, and JavaScript. This tutorial teaches you how to install and configure Zulip Chat on a Rocky GNU/Linux 9 server.
-
-
Linuxize ☛ How To Set Up Nginx Server Blocks on Ubuntu 22.04
This article describes how to set up Nginx server blocks on Ubuntu 22.04. You'll learn how to set up multiple websites on a single server and customize each site's settings to suit your needs.
-
Eerie Linux ☛ Exploring the CBSD virtual environment management framework – part 6: Jails (IV)
-
LinuxConfig ☛ Resetting Root Password on Ubuntu 24.04 Linux
-
LinuxConfig ☛ Introduction to Polkit: Navigating Authorization Frameworks in Linux
-
Create a Swap File on GNU/Linux with dd Command
We are going to use a dd command to create a swap file on a GNU/Linux system and then add it to fstab. I’ve been using Ansible automation for so long that I forgot how to do trivial things by hand.