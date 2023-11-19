Today, for reasons outside the scope of this entry, I updated one of my very old little Python utilities to add some features and move it to Python 3 in the process. This program was so old it was using getopt, so as part of updating it I switched it over to argparse, which is what I use in all of my modern programs. The change was positive in a variety of ways, but one of the things it did was it immediately caused me to add some more command line options. This isn't due to anything specific to this program, because over and over again I've had much the same experience; my argparse based programs have more options (and often better structured ones).