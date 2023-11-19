Programming Leftovers
Yoshua Wuyts ☛ Reasoning about ABIs (short)
The boundaries between ABIs and programming languages in practice can often get murky though. As we've seen with extern "C" in Rust, programming languages can define ABIs internally as well. And vice versa: some ABIs may depend on runtime semantics of a language too. But in its broadest terms: I believe an ABI must define a data encoding, but doesn't need to define runtime semantics. And a programming language must define operational semantics, but doesn't have to define an encoding 5. And I feel like that provides a much crisper way to think about what ABIs actually are, rather than just what they're used for?
Hackaday ☛ Bringing Back The CRT TV Experience In Software
Cathode-Retro is a collection of shaders and sample C++ code for reliving the glorious days when graphics were composite video signals displayed on a CRT screen. How? By faking it in software and providing more configuration options than any authentic setup ever had.
Rlang ☛ Extracting information about spatial patterns from spatial signatures
The spatial signatures of categorical rasters are a set of numbers that describe the spatial patterns of the provided variables. Next, they allow for further operations such as searching, comparing, or clustering.
Python
University of Toronto ☛ Using argparse in my Python programs encourages me to add options to them
Today, for reasons outside the scope of this entry, I updated one of my very old little Python utilities to add some features and move it to Python 3 in the process. This program was so old it was using getopt, so as part of updating it I switched it over to argparse, which is what I use in all of my modern programs. The change was positive in a variety of ways, but one of the things it did was it immediately caused me to add some more command line options. This isn't due to anything specific to this program, because over and over again I've had much the same experience; my argparse based programs have more options (and often better structured ones).
Miguel Grinberg ☛ It's Time For A Change: datetime.utcnow() Is Now Deprecated
In this short article I'll tell you more about why these functions are getting the axe, and what to replace them with.
