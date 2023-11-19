Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
PostgreSQL ☛ Pgpool-II 4.5 beta1 is now released.
Pgpool Global Development Group is pleased to announce the availability of Pgpool-II 4.5 beta1. This is not intended to be used in production but it is close to the release version. So users are encouraged to test it out.
Pgpool-II is a tool to add useful features to PostgreSQL, including: [...]
Idiomdrottning ☛ AGE for email
However, PGP has better tooling for automatic encryption and for key exchange (WKD and Autocrypt). It’s just something the email ecosystem has better adapted to.
For email, AGE has all the same drawbacks of PGP: [...]
Heather J Meeker ☛ Sentry Launches Functional Source License – a new twist on delayed open source release [Ed: Microsoft-connected mole trying to become authority on licensing. Watch out.]
Congratulations to the Sentry team for this live release yesterday! The Functional Source License (FSL) makes opinionated decisions about the variables in BSL, so that it is easier to reason about for both potential producers and consumers of FSL software. /blockquote>