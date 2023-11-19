Audiocasts/Shows: Bad Voltage, TWIL, and mintCast
Bad Voltage 3×63: Autonomous Helicopters
Jono Bacon and Stuart Langridge present Bad Voltage, in which Jeremy is temporarily not present, website hosting issues are acknowledged and briefly discussed, and...
Tux Digital ☛ TWIL 242: Blender 4, OBS 30, Red Hat, AlmaLinux, €1Million to GNOME & more GNU/Linux news
On this episode of TWIL (242), we’ll find out if it will blend with Blender 4.0. OBS project has released OBS Studio 30. AlmaLinux has a new release with 9.3. GNOME is getting funding of 1 Million euros. The 'Linux' Foundation is creating a new foundation for High Performance Software.
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 425 – Firefox Down
First up in the news: Ubuntu 24.04 gets a name, Mozilla Doubles Down on Firefox DEB Package, Discord is now official on Flathub, scrcpy gets an update, LXQt 1.4.0 is released, Firefox Accounts gets a Mozilla rename, Brave launches an AI, there is a new Audacity, OpenELA forms to preserve RHEL access, Element gets a new license, Proton has a new app, Fedora 39 is released, and OBS Studio 30 is out