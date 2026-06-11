news
Web Browsers and Web Clients
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It's FOSS ☛ Tired of File Size Limits? This Open Source Tool Sends Large Files Directly Browser to Browser
CheezyPizza is a free, open source tool that lets you transfer large files directly between browsers using WebRTC. No server, no account, no size limits.
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Daniel Stenberg ☛ A human in control
There seems to be a fair amount of people in either extremes in the current AI landscape. At one side we see the “vibe coders” who use agents and allow them to merge code without any person even looking at the source, while on the other side of the field there are people who are against everything and anything even remotely associated with AI.
My personal stance is somewhere in between, as I suppose shouldn’t be too surprising to readers of this blog.
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Juha-Matti Santala ☛ A sign of a good tool is that you don’t notice it - one year with wallabag
Third use case is to store articles for offline reading. I travel quite a lot and often I'm without an internet either while in trains in the countryside or if I take a ferry to mainland Europe which is often ~30+ hour trip without Internet.
When I'm without internet, I love to have a lot of interesting bits to read and wallabag is fantastic for that.
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Mozilla
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Firefox Tooling Announcements: Happy BMO Push Day! (20260609.1)
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University of Toronto ☛ Making extensions work on file: URLs in Firefox 153
This turns out to be bug 2034168, Add explicit permission for file:-access and implement extension.isAllowedFileSchemeAccess(), the components of which landed in Firefox Nightly on May 29th. Fortunately there's a way to allow extensions to still work on file: pages, but it's a bit annoying. Extensions can have per-extension additional permissions, and this change adds a new such permission, "Access local files on your computer". But since this is a per-extension setting, you have to go through each of your extensions (at least the ones this is relevant for) and turn it on, and this permission landed only with the change, so the first time you start Firefox all your extensions will be broken.
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