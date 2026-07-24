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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 24, 2026



Quoting: Immutable Linux distros are not the only way to build a system you can't break —

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Immutable Linux distros absolutely deserve all of the attention they get. It's a read-only base, atomic updates that either fully apply or not at all, and the applications are sealed off from the system, adding up to a OS that's difficult to actually break. If your goal as a new Linux user is to never have to think about it, then it's an easy recommendation, but immutability isn't what makes Linux rock-solid. On the question of stability and recovery, a normal non-immutable distro can easily meet those requirements.