news
Security Leftovers
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SANS ☛ Rondo Meets Geoserver, (Wed, Jul 22nd)
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LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (389-ds-base, c-ares, dovecot, freerdp, glib2, gstreamer1-plugins-good, gstreamer1-plugins-ugly-free, hplip, kernel, kernel-rt, nodejs:22, perl-XML-LibXML, webkit2gtk3, and yggdrasil), Debian (kernel, nss, roundcube, rtpengine, and xz-utils), Fedora (btrbk, kernel, mupdf, nuclei, perl-Crypt-OpenSSL-X509, rust-fern, rust-ifcfg-devname, rust-routinator, rust-rpki, and rust-syslog), Mageia (tig), Oracle (.NET 10.0, .NET 8.0, .NET 9.0, acl, dovecot, glib2, httpd, libtiff, pacemaker, perl-IO-Compress, plexus-utils, python3, and webkit2gtk3), Slackware (libssh and mozilla-firefox), SUSE (acl, avahi, aws-nitro-enclaves-cli, beets, chromium, firefox, go1.25-openssl, ImageMagick, iscsiuio, kernel, kubevirt1.8-container-disk, libgit2-1_9, libkrun, libsoup-3_0-0, nghttp2, opam, php7, python-aiohttp, python-tornado6, and vim), and Ubuntu (accountsservice, CUPS, imagemagick, jbig2dec, openssh, and snapd).
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OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ OpenSSF Community Day North America (NA) First-time Experience
My recent experience in Minneapolis revealed that these gatherings are more than simple meetings; they are collaborative ecosystems. Whether you are a maintainer or a first-time contributor, attending provides invaluable insights, fosters transparency, and accelerates project development.
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Security Week ☛ US Warns of Iranian Hackers Targeting Siemens, Schneider, and Rockwell ICS Devices
An updated advisory from federal agencies provides information on the techniques used to hack programmable logic controllers.
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PortProtonQt: Custom Polkit Rule Allows Escalation of NetworkManager and UDisks2 Privileges (CVE-2026-59678)
PortProtonQt is a GUI application to simplify launching of Windows games on Linux. A review of a custom Polkit rule installed by PortProtonQt uncovered an attack vector which allows arbitrary local users to modify NetworkManager connections or UDisks2 mounts.
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Security Week ☛ Ransomware Group Threatening to Leak Data Stolen From Coca-Cola’s Fairlife
The Anubis ransomware group claims to have stolen 1 TB of confidential data from the Coca-Cola subsidiary.
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Security Week ☛ Suno, Paidwork Data Breaches Affect Tens of Millions of Accounts
Hackers leaked names, email addresses, phone numbers, passwords, and financial information stolen from the two platforms.
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Digital Music News ☛ Suno Hack May Have Exposed 55 Million Personal Account Details
A Suno security breach last year allowed a hacker to steal the personal information of over 55 million people, including names, addresses, and more.
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Security Week ☛ Flaw in Adobe Extension With 300M Installs Enabled WhatsApp Data Theft
An attacker only needed to convince the targeted user to visit a malicious website to exfiltrate WhatsApp messages and contacts.
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Security Week ☛ Vibe-Coded Apps Riddled With Exploitable Security Flaws
Analysis found 434 exploitable flaws in AI-generated apps, with denial-of-service, authorization and secrets exposure risks among the most common issues.
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Security Week ☛ Oracle Patches Over 1,400 Vulnerabilities With Quarterly Security Updates
Many of the vulnerabilities fixed with the July 2026 Critical Patch Update were likely discovered by AI.
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Scoop News Group ☛ Most federal cybersecurity reporting rules are duplicative, study finds
The Government Accountability Office looked at 117 rules across 37 agencies and found 70% had reporting requirements that were overlapping.
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Broadcom Inc ☛ 4 Application Control Updates That Help Teams Move Faster
As threats evolve, modern security demands a steady balancing act between protection and user experience. There’s no debate: Security teams need robust application control that reduces risk and prevents unauthorized software from running. But not at the cost of slower patching, heavier maintenance, or clunky operations.
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Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
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The Straits Times ☛ Chicken back on the menu at KFC Japan as cyber-hit food producer Nichirei restores operations
The company said it is implementing security measures in consultation with an external security firm.
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