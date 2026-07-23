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I've used Linux for 30 years, and this free security suite does it all - almost perfectly
Quoting: I've used Linux for 30 years, and this free security suite does it all - almost perfectly | ZDNET —
I've been using Linux for nearly 30 years, and I've only experienced a security breach once. That was after inheriting a misconfigured server with a rootkit. I never want to go through that again.
Over these three decades, I've seen more and more Linux vulnerabilities discovered, which is why I've been saying for some time now that if a computer -- or any device -- is connected to a network, it's vulnerable. With the advent of AI, vulnerabilities are easier to discover, which is a boon for both developers and hackers.
Consequently, I'm always looking for better ways to implement more robust security, especially security solutions for end users. Last week, I happened upon a tool called BastionGuard (Git repository here), described by its developer as "a Linux security platform designed for users who want deterministic behavior, explicit policies, and visible decisions -- not opaque 'trust us' protection."