Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Vivaldi is one of those web browsers that I hadn't given much attention to over the years. It always reminded me of my favorite browser, Opera, but with a bit of extra bloat and an aesthetic that didn't quite live up to the considerable standards I'd long ago set.

Vivaldi included so many features that it was almost dizzying. At some point, I concluded that all those features crowded the UI, making it difficult to navigate. In my world, I need efficiency. On top of that, the theming engine had fallen so far behind the likes of Opera and Zen Browser that I couldn't convince myself to use it with any regularity.