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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 25, 2026



Quoting: Your first Linux distro shouldn't be a beginner distro—here's what to pick instead —

While it does matter to pick a distro that you find approachable, it misses the bigger issue: the interface is the fun thing to learn. Linux Mint looks and acts a bit like Windows, but adjusting to a new interface is relatively easy. The hard part of Linux comes later. Maybe you tried something, it went wrong, and you're now facing an error. Maybe an update messed up, and you're facing the task of fixing it.

Whatever the specific scenario, the hard part of Linux is learning to use an operating system that is very different "under the hood" than Windows, regardless of how much the user interfaces have superficial similarity.

That means that a distro's reliability and repairability are at least as important as the interface, and they're not usually considered carefully enough.