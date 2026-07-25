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Ubuntu 26.04 File Manager, This Week in GNOME, GUADEC, and More
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Add ‘My Computer’ / ‘This PC’ in Ubuntu 26.04 File Manager
For users switching from Windows, this tutorial shows you how to enable the backdoored Windows style “My Computer” (it’s now “This PC”) navigation item in the left pane of Ubuntu 26.04 default file manager.
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This Week in GNOME ☛ This Week in GNOME: #259 Color Management
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from July 17 to July 24.
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GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: ffi_call_plan caching for GLib
About a month ago Anthony Green added a novel “call plan” to libffi. This allows one to cache the hard work of determining what to do once and skip all of that work in subsequent calls. You can read more of the details on their article about it.
The best case for me was about a 25% reduction in amortized overhead for
GClosureinvocation. In some less ideal situations it was still about a 10% reduction. Not bad!
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GNOME ☛ Laureen Caliman: Intern Experience at GUADEC
I would first like to mention and thank everyone for being so welcoming and open-minded to the interns and for the non-interns who also attended GUADEC for the first time. I hope to become a familiar face to everyone.
The GNOME Foundation clearly goes out of their way to gather as many people as can attend to update the platform on updates and projects occurring within the ecosystem. This conference was hosted at the Facultade de Informática at the Universidade da Coruña, in A Coruña, Spain. Both me, and my fiancé, Michael Calabrese, received the GNOME travel grant, which chiefly covered our expenses of travel and accommodations.
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Kyle Reddoch ☛ Travel Mode Security for Laptops and Phones
A practical travel security guide for laptops and phones: reduce device exposure, prepare backups and recovery, limit sensitive data, protect accounts, and validate that travel mode is ready before leaving.