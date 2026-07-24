Linux Devices and Open Hardware

Check your calendar, everyone! It’s definitely not April 1st. Now that we have that out of the way, we can start with the main topic of this article. Ready? Augmental MouthPad is a Bluetooth HID device you put into your mouth and control like a touchpad or trackpad, but with your tongue (and head) instead of your fingers. MouthPad is a custom-fit mouthpiece that turns tongue and head movements into HID data to control a phone, a tablet, and a computer like you would normally do with using a mouse, touchpad, or a touchscreen. When I first read about it and saw a short video on X, it felt like a joke, but it can be a lifesaver for people with disabilities.