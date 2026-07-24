news
Linux Devices and Open Hardware
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Devices/Embedded
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Macworld ☛ Ford steers away from Google, picks Apple Maps for new electric cars
The Universal Electric Vehicle Platform is meant to be a highly streamlined and optimized way for Ford to create a variety of vehicles that deliver a great experience using fewer parts and manufacturing steps, with more components shared between vehicles. Essentially, applying the concepts that makes China’s EV designs so much more affordable to make.
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Sean Conner ☛ “I am altering the deal. Pray I don't alter it any further.”
I know it was probaby inevitable, but I still found it surprising and rather upsetting to see that our television updated itself and that we had to accept the new terms of service. I'm not sure what would have happened had we refused. Would it have bricked itself? And what “service” has changed that required new terms? Sending back our watching habits to the mother ship? Watching one more ad ad we turn it off?
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Open Hardware/Modding
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CNX Software ☛ Augmental MouthPad is a tongue-controlled touchpad/trackpad
Check your calendar, everyone! It’s definitely not April 1st. Now that we have that out of the way, we can start with the main topic of this article. Ready? Augmental MouthPad is a Bluetooth HID device you put into your mouth and control like a touchpad or trackpad, but with your tongue (and head) instead of your fingers. MouthPad is a custom-fit mouthpiece that turns tongue and head movements into HID data to control a phone, a tablet, and a computer like you would normally do with using a mouse, touchpad, or a touchscreen. When I first read about it and saw a short video on X, it felt like a joke, but it can be a lifesaver for people with disabilities.
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CNX Software ☛ AIS-1000 Hey Hi (AI) Surveillance Station – A $3,640 NDAA and TAA-compliant Hey Hi (AI) box based on Raspberry Pi 5 and Hailo-8L
If you feel like a cheapskate when purchasing a Raspberry Pi 5 16GB for only $305, there’s now a solution to avoid embarrassment. Meet the $3,640 AIS-1000 Hey Hi (AI) Surveillance Station, pairing a Raspberry Pi 5 with a Hailo-8L Hey Hi (AI) accelerator and a 1TB NVMe SSD, all housed in a metal enclosure. Jokes aside, the device from Planet Technology is real, and users mostly pay for NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act) and TAA (Trade Agreements Act) compliance for use in AI-enhanced surveillance applications for government, critical infrastructure, or other high-security applications.
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CNX Software ☛ Icy Electronics nRF54L15 Discovery devboard integrates a snappable nRF52820 CMSIS-DAP debugger
The nRF54L15 Discovery is a compact wireless devboard with an onboard nRF52820 CMSIS-DAP debugger/programmer for Bluetooth LE, Thread, Zigbee, Matter, NFC, and other 2.4 GHz IoT applications. Its snap-apart design allows the target and interface MCUs to be used as two standalone boards. In the past, we have written about various development boards based on the Nordic nRF54L series, including the Seeed Studio XIAO nRF54L15, XIAO nRF54LM20A (Sense), and the nRF54L15 Connect Kit. The nRF54L15 Discovery board further integrates a snappable nRF52820 CMSIS-DAP debugger/programmer section. It also includes an nPM1300 PMIC with 32–800 mA LiPo battery charging and USB-C PD support, along with a TPS63900 buck-boost converter configurable for 1.8V or 3.3V I/O operation.
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Purism ☛ A STEP ahead for customization with the Librem 16
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Hackaday ☛ Running DOOM On A Custom CPU Built From Scratch
The CPU in question was designed at the logic gate level, deployed on to an FPGA, and hooked up with the necessary peripherals to run as a going concern. Early testing of the CPU involved running straightforward code to generate Mandelbrot sets and to play a simple game of Pong. But [Armaan] and [Liam] had bigger goals: to port the game that everybody ports to everything. Doing that took some work.
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