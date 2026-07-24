news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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IBM Falls Below $200, Expect $199 or Less Today (Panic Threshold)
Will this be enough to topple the managers?
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Links 23/07/2026: RIP John C. Dvorak, Organisation Weaponised Against J.K. Rowling
Links for the day
New
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Gemini Links 23/07/2026: Databases, TLGS, and RSS Feeds
Links for the day
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Links 23/07/2026: Science, Censorship, and Territorial Overreach by China
Links for the day
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The State of Google Security: Blocking competition
GMail is the best!
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What Happens When Windows Becomes as 'Niche' as GNU/Linux on Desktops and Laptops
Android enjoys a near-monopoly and GNU/Linux isn't far behind Windows.
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IBM Cash "Down $6.3 Billion From Year-end 2025." Total Debt/Equity 188.97%. (Debt Can Exceed the Company's Real Value)
the CEO alone can make well over $0.7 billion in 5 years of salaries and bonuses
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Wave of PIPs Allegedly Coming to Microsoft, Managers Trained to Terminate Employees Without Paying Severance (and Without Calling it Layoffs)
They count and cut the losses
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This Looks Like the End of XBox, the Console
Sharma has become the "fall man" of Microsoft
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European Patent Office (EPO) Series: A Consummate Master of the "Rigged Game"
"single-candidate shortlist"
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Attempts to Change Focus and Change the Subject as IBM Shares Dwindle. Buying Revenue to Mask the Rapid Decline One More Time.
IBM used to be good at engineering, not financial engineering
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Down 848% Year-on-year, Negative Cash Flow, Growing Debt (Richest Man on the Planet or Shrewd Scammer?)
The latest for Tesla is more of the same
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Gemini Links 23/07/2026: SharePoint Rants and “Junk DNA” in Commented-Out Code
Links for the day
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, July 22, 2026
IRC logs for Wednesday, July 22, 2026
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Freexian & Debian: antitrust, unfair competition against joint authors and volunteers
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.
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