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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 24, 2026



Quoting: Fedora quietly turned into a serious gaming distro while everyone argued about Ubuntu —

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If you had gathered a congregation of Linux gamers into a single room and asked them which distro they use, you'd get a pretty predictable spread of answers. Distros like CachyOS, Pop!_OS, Bazzite, and Ubuntu flavors are typically among the most popular answers, but Fedora almost never gets mentioned. It has a reputation for being a "developer's distro" that doesn't lend itself well for gaming, but the truth is, Fedora is one of the most competent bases for a gaming machine in 2026, and it's the basis for some of the more popular gaming distros today.