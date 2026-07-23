Lately, I have been focused on a practical problem: answering questions over SEC filings without the usual flat-chunking failures.

If you have ever built a retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipeline over 10-K or 10-Q disclosures, you know the pattern. You chunk text, embed vectors, retrieve top-k passages, and the language model still confuses fiscal periods, misroutes balance-sheet facts, or cites narrative that does not support the number in the answer.

Research work such as FinanceBench shows that generic RAG over long financial documents fails on a large share of expert-style questions—not because the models are useless, but because filings are structured artifacts, not flat prose. They combine XBRL-tagged facts, HTML narrative, footnotes, and regulatory section hierarchy. Standard chunking turns tables into word soup and severs numbers from the sections that give them meaning.