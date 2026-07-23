news
Red Hat Leftovers and IBM's Demise
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Red Hat Official ☛ Avoid operational drift with Red Hat Lightspeed content templates for RHEL extended environments
Managing disparate software repositories manually or trying to lock package versions across older, fragmented systems is highly time-consuming and introduces a severe risk of operational drift. When systems drift, predictability drops, compliance fails, and security vulnerabilities multiply.
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Red Hat ☛ Stop chunking tables: How we built an agentic GraphRAG for financial disclosures with Docling
Lately, I have been focused on a practical problem: answering questions over SEC filings without the usual flat-chunking failures.
If you have ever built a retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipeline over 10-K or 10-Q disclosures, you know the pattern. You chunk text, embed vectors, retrieve top-k passages, and the language model still confuses fiscal periods, misroutes balance-sheet facts, or cites narrative that does not support the number in the answer.
Research work such as FinanceBench shows that generic RAG over long financial documents fails on a large share of expert-style questions—not because the models are useless, but because filings are structured artifacts, not flat prose. They combine XBRL-tagged facts, HTML narrative, footnotes, and regulatory section hierarchy. Standard chunking turns tables into word soup and severs numbers from the sections that give them meaning.
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Red Hat ☛ Migration toolkit for applications 8.2: Modernize your applications and clusters
You can now modernize your applications and migrate your clusters with less infrastructure overhead and more control. Red Hat's migration toolkit for applications 8.2 is now available.
This release focuses on giving platform engineers, developers, and cluster administrators more control, less infrastructure overhead, and a security-focused, GitOps-ready workflow. Migration toolkit for applications 8.2 introduces a brand-new standalone migration CLI (
mta-ops) for stateless OpenShift workloads and replaces mandatory external identity management footprints with a sleek, built-in Hub OpenID Connect (OIDC) provider.
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Silicon Angle ☛ IBM cuts outlook as software and mainframe weakness weighs on results [Ed: IBM sponsored site]
A week after shocking investors with a disappointing preliminary earnings forecast that missed estimates, I.C.B.M. Corp. today reported financial results that missed estimates on both revenue and profit. The company also lowered its full-year revenue forecast, blaming customers’ shifting their spending on mainframes and software to artificial intelligence infrastructure.
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IBM Buys HRL, Shares Dwindle
IBM today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire HRL Laboratories, LLC (HRL), a flagship research and development institution. HRL is a private company jointly owned by Boeing and General Motors. Both Boeing and GM will continue to partner with IBM on quantum applications and advanced technology development following the transaction.