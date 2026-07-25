news
Security Leftovers
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Security Week ☛ Data Breach Confirmed After Australian Energy Giant Origin Is Hacked
A hacker claims to have stolen the information of 2 million Origin Energy customers and is threatening to leak it.
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LWN ☛ Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (glibc, java-21-openjdk, kernel, and libpq), Debian (imagemagick, spice-vdagent, and webkit2gtk), Fedora (cryptlib, dotnet8.0, dotnet9.0, firefox, python-black, python-lsp-black, and python-pytokens), Mageia (apache, cifs-utils, dnsmasq, lrzip, and socat), Oracle (.NET 10.0, .NET 9.0, 389-ds-base, cups, edk2, fence-agents, firefox, freeipmi, freerdp, git-lfs, glib2, gnutls, golang, gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free, gstreamer1-plugins-good, gstreamer1-plugins-ugly-free, hplip, libinput, libvirt, libxml2, memcached, nginx, openexr, perl-DBI, perl-XML-LibXML, php, php8.4, plexus-utils, postgresql16, python3.12, python3.14, sssd, tomcat, tomcat9, unbound, vim, xorg-x11-server-Xwayland, yggdrasil, and yggdrasil-worker-package-manager), Red Hat (container-tools:rhel8, git-lfs, go-toolset:rhel8, golang, golang-github-openprinting-ipp-usb, grafana, grafana-pcp, host-metering, java-1.8.0-openjdk, java-11-openjdk with Extended Lifecycle Support, java-17-openjdk, java-21-openjdk, oci-seccomp-bpf-hook, rhc, rhc-worker-playbook, skopeo, xorg-x11-server, xorg-x11-server-Xwayland, and yggdrasil), Slackware (mozilla-thunderbird), SUSE (afterburn, alloy, apache-sshd, apache2, avahi, chromium, clamav, curl, dhcpcd, dnsmasq, docker-compose, ffmpeg-7, firefox-esr, gawk, glibc, gnutls, go1.26-openssl, google-osconfig-agent, gpg2, haproxy, ImageMagick, imagemagick, jline3, jq, kernel, libgcrypt, libgnt, meson, pidgin, nmap, nodejs24, pacemaker, patch, perl-HTML-Parser, perl-libwww-perl, perl-List-SomeUtils-XS, python-aiohttp, python-WebOb, qemu, rust-keylime, SVT-AV1, libyuv0, libaom3, trivy, ucode-intel, and wireshark), and Ubuntu (libhttp-date-perl, libxpm, linux-azure, linux-azure-fde, pam, and rsyslog).
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Security Week ☛ In Other News: Dolphin X AI-Powered Malware, Car Anti-Theft Device Hack, 400 Linux Kernel Flaws
The cybersecurity community observed an unprecedented release of 432 CVEs related to the Linux kernel within a 24-hour period. This massive influx of disclosures requires security teams to rapidly triage affected systems and evaluate patching priorities.
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Standards/Consortia
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Google ☛ Updated Cyber Threat Actor Naming System
Today, Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG) will begin rolling out a unified naming schema for tracking threat actors. This new naming taxonomy represents an effort to standardize tracking across platforms and public reporting.
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Nick ☛ The ShI(o)T Show of Cellular IoT | Nick vs Networking
Sometimes I wonder how much crack kit vendors and operator’s marketing teams smoke, and if they ever talk to end users.
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