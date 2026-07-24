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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 24, 2026



Quoting: This single KDE Plasma feature solves Linux's biggest multi-monitor frustration —

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If you have ever worked with two or three monitors, you have probably run into the same problem. You arrange your workspace exactly the way you like it. Your editor sits on the main display, documentation is open on another monitor, and Slack, Discord, or a terminal stays visible on a third. Everything feels organized until you switch to another virtual desktop. Fluid logo

Then the entire workspace changes; your documentation disappears, your chat windows vanish, and the terminal you were monitoring is gone. Before you can start working again, you are rebuilding a perfectly fine layout. KDE Plasma 6.7 has finally broken away from that model. Plasma has introduced per-screen virtual desktops, allowing each monitor to maintain its own set of virtual desktops. Instead of treating every display as one large workspace, Plasma now lets each monitor switch independently! Why synchronized desktops become frustrating What happens when every monitor changes together Virtual Desktop in KDE-1

Virtual desktops are one of the oldest productivity features in Linux, and they serve a very real purpose. Instead of squeezing dozens of windows onto one desktop, you spread them across several workspaces. You might dedicate one desktop to programming, another to browsing the web, and another to email or messaging. Switching between them keeps everything organized without constantly minimizing and restoring windows.