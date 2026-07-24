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GNU/Linux Measured at 5.3% in Costa Rica
Earlier this month: Costa Ricans' Adoption of GNU/Linux Reaches New Highs
Earlier this month we were joyous that GNU/Linux was measured at around 4% in Costa Rica (it used to be very near to 0%, nowhere close to 1%) and 3 weeks later we see it approaching 6%.
What country is still not adopting GNU/Linux? Almost none can escape the allure of the only potent rival to Vista 11. █
Image source: Stone spheres created by the Diquis culture at the National Museum of Costa Rica. The sphere is the icon of the country's cultural identity.