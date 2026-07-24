news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Protesilaos Stavrou ☛ Emacs: pulsar version 1.4.0
This is a small Emacs package that automatically highlights the current line after certain functions are invoked. It can also highlight a line or region on demand. The idea is to make it easier to find where the point is, what was affected, and also to bring attention to something in a buffer. Watch the original demo (2022-03-14).
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It's FOSS ☛ Collabora Online Turns 10, Refusing to Hand Over Your Data to Someone Else's AI
Its newest version pulls in improvements from CODE 26.04, so there's Hey Hi (AI) involved.
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It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #26.30: Vocalinux, My Computer, Alacritty Terminal, TDF Against Abusive Monopolist Microsoft and More GNU/Linux Stuff
Torvalds's love-hate relationship with Hey Hi (AI) continues.
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Bozhidar Batsov ☛ Making CIDER More Discoverable
This series about the notable changes in CIDER 2.0 continues with the change you’ll bump into first, whatever your workflow: the transient menus, and the broader push to make CIDER’s functionality discoverable.
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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Kiwi TCMS: Kiwi TCMS Enterprise 16.2.1
Dear testers, we're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS Enterprise version 16.2.1-mt!
This is a minor version release which fixes an OAuth login redirect issue.
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Education
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Raspberry Pi ☛ From one club to a global movement: Celebrating 15 years of CoderDojo!
4 years ago I decided to start a new CoderDojo in my community. The logic was simple: to provide the best support I could to the CoderDojo community, I wanted to understand what it was really like to be a CoderDojo Champion. And so, with the help of local volunteers, Selby CoderDojo was born. We had an amazing response from the community, we’ve been running every month since then to meet demand, and we’ve been the catalyst for the launch of six other local clubs reaching hundreds of young people every month.
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Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
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Open Data
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Rlang ☛ Babe Ruth: How good was he? Mantle versus Ruth
To compare Mantle and Ruth’s lifetime stats objectively, I turned to data. The Sean Lahman baseball dataset contains Major League player stats back to 1871, and is available in the R library lahman. This was a good opportunity to practice data manipulation using dplyr.
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