Free and Open Source Software

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LinuxGizmos.com

Sfera Labs ships Strato Pi Plus with quad RS-485 and CAN FD

Sfera Labs has begun shipping the Strato Pi Plus, a DIN-rail industrial edge server based on the Raspberry Pi 4B or Raspberry Pi 5. The system adds a 10–50 V DC power supply, up to four isolated RS-485 interfaces, CAN FD connectivity, and an independent RP2354 microcontroller.

Raspberry Pi launches 10-inch Touch Display 2 with 1200 × 1920 resolution

Raspberry Pi has introduced a 10-inch version of its Touch Display 2, expanding the display family beyond the existing 5-inch and 7-inch models. The new panel provides a 1200 × 1920 resolution, ten-point capacitive touch, and compatibility with the Raspberry Pi 5 and supported Compute Module platforms.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.10

The standard shutdown procedure is a bit slower, but better prevents data loss.

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.19

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

9to5Linux

Tails 7.10 Anonymous Linux OS Introduces New Shutdown Procedure

Coming a month after Tails 7.9, which only updated to Tor Browser 15.0.16 and some firmware packages, the Tails 7.10 release is a bigger one, introducing a new shutdown procedure, the one from the GNOME desktop environment, which is slower but better prevents data loss. The previous, faster emergency shutdown can still be used.

Mozilla Firefox 154 Enters Public Beta Testing, Here’s What to Expect

Firefox 154 promises support for clearing and updating cached favicons when performing a hard reload on a page, a “Manage AI” quick action in the address bar that opens the AI section of Settings, and the ability to highlight selected text in PDFs like in normal web pages.

COSMIC 1.4 Desktop Environment Introduces New Default Sound Theme

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.3, which introduced the highly anticipated Frosted Glass effect, the COSMIC 1.4 release is here to introduce a new default sound theme, improve screen edge pointer accuracy with fractional scaling, improve NetworkManager support, and add xdg-desktop-portal-cosmic as a system service.

Raspberry Pi Launches 10-Inch Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 at $80

Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 is a multi-touch portrait display for Raspberry Pi single-board computers. It is designed to be used for all sorts of interactive projects, such as tablets, entertainment systems, home automation dashboards, robotics interfaces, gaming systems, and information dashboards.

New Steam Client Update Improves NVIDIA GPU Hardware Acceleration on Linux

For Linux gamers, the July 21st, 2026, Steam Client update fixes a steamwebhelper crash that occurred when hardware acceleration is enabled on NVIDIA GPUs and fixes a crash that occurred when manually starting a game recording.

OBS Studio 32.2 Released with New Filter to Compose SDR into HDR

Coming more than four months after OBS Studio 32.1, the OBS Studio 32.2 release is here to introduce a new filter to compose SDR into HDR, dynamic bitrate support for multitrack video, missing file support for filters, support for plugins to set custom icons for new source types, and support for copy-paste functions for the frontend API.

Mozilla Thunderbird 153 Is Out with Various New Features and Many Fixes

Highlights of Mozilla Thunderbird 153 include support for unified folders to display account color indicator with account name tooltip, support for opening OAuth login for mail accounts in the default web browser, support for using Thundermail services without installing an add-on, and support for OAuth responses to verify issuer fields and reject missing required issuers.

Canonical Launches the Enterprise Store for Ubuntu Pro Users

Part of Ubuntu Pro, the Enterprise Store is an on-premises edge proxy that sits between Canonical’s software stores and your devices, allowing you to install and update software without requiring direct outbound access from every machine.

VirtualBox 7.2.14 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 7.2

VirtualBox 7.2.14 comes three weeks after VirtualBox 7.2.12, a small update that only fixed a kernel panic for Linux hosts, various NASM build issues for Linux guests and hosts, and added DX11 performance improvements and fixes for Windows guests.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 23, 2026

DocuDart

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Mozilla Thunderbird 153 Is Out with Various New Features and Many Fixes

  
Mozilla Thunderbird 153 open-source email client is now available for download with new features, improvements, and numerous bug fixes. Here’s what’s new!

 
OBS Studio 32.2 Released with New Filter to Compose SDR into HDR

  
OBS Studio 32.2 open-source video recording and live streaming software is now available for download with a new filter to compose SDR into HDR, dynamic bitrate support for multitrack video, and more.

 
When and how did the world's dental clinics start to offer Botox? [original]

  
If this is real or not, as I am not sure (hard to believe), it needs to be scrutinised

 
COSMIC 1.4 Desktop Environment Introduces New Default Sound Theme

  
COSMIC 1.4 desktop environment is now available with improvements to COSMIC Settings, COSMIC Panel, COSMIC Monitor, COSMIC Launcher, COSMIC Files, COSMIC Applets, COSMIC Workspaces, and more.

 
VirtualBox 7.2.14 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 7.2

  
VirtualBox 7.2.14 open-source virtualization software is now available for download with initial support for Linux kernel 7.2, better support for updated RHEL 9.8 and 9.9 kernels, and more.

 
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 203 Firewall Distro Replaces Unbound with Knot Resolver

  
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 203 hardened Linux firewall distro is now available for download with Knot Resolver, 6 GHz Wi-Fi band support, and other changes.


  
 


 
Dual-booting Linux is no longer worth the headache—there's a better way

  
For a very long time, if you wanted to try Linux on a semi-permanent basis

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Planet KDE: Legal obligations vs social contracts

  
My post about responsibility for bug reports on old software versions the other day stirred up quite some discussion

 
Mourning Dan Williams

  
I have just received the shocking news that Dan Williams, a longtime, high-profile kernel developer

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Education, The Document Foundation (TDF), and more

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
Emulation: LWN Looks at Kitty and PlayStation 3 Emulator Improves GNU/Linux Support

  
a pair of stories

 
I've used Linux for 30 years, and this free security suite does it all - almost perfectly

  
Linux may be the most secure OS available

 
Kiwi TCMS 16.2, Broken Links, and WordPress 7.1 Beta 3

  
Content Management Systems (CMS) picks

 
Red Hat Leftovers and IBM's Demise

  
redhat.com and more

 
Open Hardware/Modding; Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
devices and more

 
Web, HTML, Thunderbird, and Firefox

  
WWW related picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Ubuntu Changes, Canonical Upselling

  
Canonical and Ubuntu leftovers

 
CVE-2026-8933: Canonical's Snaps System Has Problems

  
some news links

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security picks

 
KDE Eco and Kaidan 0.16.0

  
KDE news

 
Applications for GNU/Linux: VPN. IPAM, Sniffnet, and More

  
software leftovers

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Peter Hutterer on Latest libei Work

  
Peter Hutterer's latest blog posts

 
Linux Kernel and Graphics Work

  
Linux bugs and more

 
LWN on Kernel

  
4 new article outside paywall

 
Games: 60 FPS NES Emulator On ESP32, IVOR, Proton-CachyOS, and More

  
mostly GamingOnLinux

 
LibreOffice 26.8 RC1 is available for testing

  
LibreOffice 26.8 will be released as final at the end of August, 2026

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

  
I’ll put the Beelink mini PC through its paces from a Linux perspective

 
Plex's Open Source Alternative Jellyfin is Having a Leadership Crisis

  
The departures come just months after the project flagged burnout as a growing risk

 
Tails 7.10 Anonymous Linux OS Introduces New Shutdown Procedure

  
Tails 7.10 anonymous Linux distribution is now available for download with the Celluloid media player, a new shutdown procedure, and other changes.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Samsung & Google’s first Android XR glasses have 9-hour battery life

 
Only one new Galaxy foldable supports Linux Terminal, and not everywhere

  
Linux Terminal support means you can run full-blown Linux apps like GIMP, LibreOffice, and Firefox on your phone

 
100+ Shells [original]

  
Shells are an interesting companion which does not require much maintenance

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
Fairphone 6 with /e/OS 4.0 - Results, results, results

  
The options are many. GrapheneOS, LineageOS, /e/OS, and then some

 
Raspberry Pi and Raspberry Pi OS

  
This arrangement allows the controller to detect an unresponsive Raspberry Pi and initiate a recovery without relying on software running under Raspberry Pi OS

 
New to Linux? This 10-day checklist will help you settle in nice and easy

  
I wish I had followed this 10-day plan when I started using Linux 30 years ago

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
GNOME can look like Windows – and Flashback can do it without extensions

  
We built it and installed it, and it works

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security picks

 
Education and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software

  
FOSS and sharing

 
Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers Leftovers

  
WWW and more

 
Mozilla Firefox 153 ESR Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

  
Mozilla Firefox 153 ESR open-source web browser is now available for download as the new Extended Support Release series with various new features and enhancements.

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux related news

 
IBM's Red Hat Rebranding as Slop Company (Still)

  
latest from developers.redhat.com

 
OpenBSD, NetBSD, FreeBSD, and BSDCan

  
BSD leftovers

 
Games: Denuvo, Godot, and More

  
Games related picks

 
RISC-V, Linux, Open Source Vacuum, and More

  
devices and more

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Matters and Fedora's Plug

  
a couple of new episodes

 
Linux 7.2 Benchmarks and Linux is Being Overtaken by LLM Slop After 'Linux' Foundation Got Paid to Participate in the Hype

  
kernel picks

 
"Ubuntu Certified" and Canonical Breaking Things in Ubuntu for No Good Reason

  
Canonical spoiling Ubuntu some more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
mostly R

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Mozilla Firefox 154 Enters Public Beta Testing, Here’s What to Expect

  
Firefox 154 open-source web browser is now available for public beta testing with a new “Manage AI” quick action in the address bar, support for clearing cached favicons, and more.

 
Some Changes to GNOME Security Tracking

  
I have been managing GNOME security issue tracking since November 2020.

 
Canonical Launches the Enterprise Store for Ubuntu Pro Users

  
Ubuntu maker Canonical announced today the general availability of Enterprise Store as a new way to manage software behind firewalls and in air-gapped environments.

 
GNU/Linux Exceeds 5% in Ireland, According to Irish Company [original]

  
Ireland is in a good position to exceed 10% "market share" for GNU/Linux

 
Mozilla and Firefox Derivatives: Waterfox 6.6.17, Browser 15.0.19, Native Containers in Firefox 153

  
Firefox and relatives

 
Games: GameStream, Game Theory, RPG 'GRAFT', and More

  
gaming picks

 
Server: Istio 1.30.3, Istio 1.29.6, and 10ZiG

  
3 more picks

 
Recent Videos and Shows About GNU/Linux

  
via Invidious

 
100% of Red Hat's Blog Posts Yesterday Are "Quantum" and Slop (to Help IBM Fool the Shareholders With Vapourware)

  
latest 4

 
Arch Linux: Reviving a 15-year-old netbook with Arch Linux Collabora Releases First 64-Bit Arm Arch Linux Packages

  
pair of Arch Linux articles

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
A Tux Machines Anniversary This Coming Saturday [original]

  
This current site is very simple and light

 
GNU/Linux at 7% in the UK, Glimmer of Hype and Hope for Rain [original]

  
nobody mentions the latest data from statCounter

 
Raspberry Pi Launches 10-Inch Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 at $80

  
A new Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 model is now available with a 10-inch display and an $80 USD price tag, compatible with Raspberry Pi 5 and Raspberry Pi 5 CM SBCs.

 
SLAPP Reform in the UK [original]

  
We've meanwhile seen politicians who want to crack down on SLAPPs appointed to the new cabinet

 
Android Leftovers

  
Gboard rolling out M3 Expressive redesign of shortcuts on Android

 
I finally tried an Atomic Linux desktop—and I'm no longer afraid to break my system

  
I have broken Linux desktops in all the usual ways

 
Blur my Shell adding Blur Support for GNOME Menus & OSD Popups

  
Blur my Shell, the popular extension that adds blur effect to GNOME shell, is finally adding blur support for pop-up menus

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

  
This is free and open source software

 
KDE for Enterprise Needs a Strong PIM Infrastructure

  
This post has been long overdue, but let’s say I’ve been busy and the reason will be obvious in this short piece

 
Fedora Xfce or Xubuntu: Which is the best Linux desktop?

  
Xfce is a Linux desktop environment that is great at giving old machines new life

 
This Android 17 setting logs suspicious activity on your phone for troubleshooting - turn it on ASAP

  
When something suspicious happens on your phone, it helps to have the means to track down what occurred

 
GNU/Linux in Angola: Over 3% Now, It Used to be Zero [original]

  
Angola is one of Africa's largest nations

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
New Steam Client Update Improves NVIDIA GPU Hardware Acceleration on Linux

  
Valve released a new stable Steam Client update that promises to improve hardware acceleration for NVIDIA GPUs and game recording on Linux systems.

 
Trace Labs OSINT VM 2026.05: Rebuilt on Debian

  
We at the Trace Labs OSINT VM team are happy to announce the release of the Trace Labs OSINT VM 2026.05!

 
OPNsense 26.7 released

  
26.7, nicknamed "Xenial Xenops"

 
Games: GNOME, Steam, and More

  
gaming picks

 
Linux 7.2-rc4

  
typo though

 
In China, GNU/Linux Has Risen to Highest Levels Since 2023 [original]

  
Windows used to be 100% there, now it is 40%

 
Remembering Kevin Keegan [original]

  
Keegan played and was famous before I was born

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
leftovers for today

 
WP2Shell Threatens WordPress Installations

  
WP2Shell news

 
The Case for Sponsoring openSUSE and Google (GSoC) Work on openSUSE

  
3 picks for today

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, ESP32, and More

  
hardware picks

 
Red Hat Promotes Slop (While Fedora/Flathub Bans It)

  
Latest from redhat.com

 
FreeBSD Leftovers

  
some FreeBSD picks

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, and More

  
4 new episodes

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security picks for today

 
Birthday Preparations [original]

  
flowers and balloons are being prepared already

 
GNU/Linux Usage Estimate Continues to Grow [original]

  
Now it is 7.7%

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google releases Android 17 QPR2 Beta 1 for Pixel

 
GNU Planet: Help us reach our goal by Friday and get an anti-surveillance cover

  
Our fundraiser ends this Friday, July 24. If you are not a member yet, or know someone who isn't

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
AntherOS – Pop!_OS-based Linux distribution

  
AntherOS is a Pop!_OS-based Linux distribution designed for gaming and everyday desktop use

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Games: Rogue Eclipse, PUROMA, Faugus Launcher, and More

  
latest from GamingOnLinux