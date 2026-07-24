Slop Versus Free Software and Linux

One of the trends that AI brings in general is an explosion of content. Search results are filled with generated websites, and social networks are inundated with generated images and videos. Source code is no exception. Today, GitHub is drowning in an ever-increasing number of repositories.

However, it is not as if a larger number of high-quality projects are being created. On the contrary, these are projects where you have no idea whether you can rely on them or not. In the past, if you stumbled upon a more extensive project with thousands of lines of code, there was a certain assumption that if someone went to the trouble of creating something like that, they would have some knowledge of the problem, a personal connection to their creation, and some willingness to maintain it going forward.

You can no longer rely on this at all. Today, you can generate a project with several thousand lines of code in a matter of moments. It could be complete nonsense or even something dangerous; it could be something functional that someone generated for their own immediate needs and posted to GitHub, but with no interest in turning it into an open-source project. Because a repository with code doesn’t make an open-source project. The difference between a piece of code on GitHub and an open-source project is that an open-source project solves problems and use cases for its users, not just the author’s one-off need. And most authors of such quick-and-dirty code simply aren’t interested in doing that.