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Slop Versus Free Software and Linux
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Ray Myers ☛ Why Linus is Right and AI is Wrong
What felt more authentic at that moment was: Something is being done to us. We do not have to accept it. You can see how the revision ended up when the Software Should Work footage drops. We had fun.
Little did I know, at the same moment, today’s topic was brewing over in Linux land.
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Aristotle Pagaltzis ☛ Mythos finds a curl vulnerability
My personal conclusion can however not end up with anything else than that the big hype around this model so far was primarily marketing. I see no evidence that this setup finds issues to any particular higher or more advanced degree than the other tools have done before Mythos. Maybe this model is a little bit better, but even if it is, it is not better to a degree that seems to make a significant dent in code analyzing.
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Jiri Eischmann ☛ How AI Is Changing Open Source
One of the trends that AI brings in general is an explosion of content. Search results are filled with generated websites, and social networks are inundated with generated images and videos. Source code is no exception. Today, GitHub is drowning in an ever-increasing number of repositories.
However, it is not as if a larger number of high-quality projects are being created. On the contrary, these are projects where you have no idea whether you can rely on them or not. In the past, if you stumbled upon a more extensive project with thousands of lines of code, there was a certain assumption that if someone went to the trouble of creating something like that, they would have some knowledge of the problem, a personal connection to their creation, and some willingness to maintain it going forward.
You can no longer rely on this at all. Today, you can generate a project with several thousand lines of code in a matter of moments. It could be complete nonsense or even something dangerous; it could be something functional that someone generated for their own immediate needs and posted to GitHub, but with no interest in turning it into an open-source project. Because a repository with code doesn’t make an open-source project. The difference between a piece of code on GitHub and an open-source project is that an open-source project solves problems and use cases for its users, not just the author’s one-off need. And most authors of such quick-and-dirty code simply aren’t interested in doing that.
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Codeberg ☛ Protecting our FLOSS commons from LLMs — Codeberg News
The Codeberg e. V. annual assembly is the meeting that puts power into the hand of our active members. Proposals are discussed live, and later voted on asynchronously.
Since Large Language Models (LLMs) are an emerging but controversial technology, it is not surprising that two of the votes were concerned with Codeberg's position about this technology. The 14-day voting period ended yesterday and both proposals were accepted.
The first vote was a statement about Codeberg e. V.'s stance on using your data to train LLMs.