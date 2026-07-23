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Games: 60 FPS NES Emulator On ESP32, IVOR, Proton-CachyOS, and More
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Hackaday ☛ 60 FPS NES Emulator On ESP32
The emulator is called Anemoia-ESP32, and as its name suggests is a re-write of the Anemoia emulator specifically built for the ESP32. By modern standards these little chips don’t pack much of a punch, but compared to original NES hardware they’re more than up to the task of gaming. This project aims to recreate the Nintendo Entertainment System experience as faithfully as possible, hitting 60 FPS in most instances, as well as maintaining full audio emulation. Running on an ESP32 enables some truly small handheld options that would be difficult to achieve with more traditional platforms for emulation. There are some PCBs available here as well, but aren’t required to explore this project with.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Keep an eye on IVOR if you love retro-FPS action with a Norse-inspired world | GamingOnLinux
IVOR is a recent discovery as a fan of retro-styled first-person shooters, and it looks like it could be a good one, especially if you like a Norse setting. I honestly can't get enough of well-made retro FPS games. Something about them just hits the right spot for me. Probably from growing up playing the likes of Duke Nukem and such.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton-CachyOS adds support for vkd3d-low-latency, upgrades d7vk and more | GamingOnLinux
The Proton-CachyOS compatibility tool for running Windows games on SteamOS / Linux has a new release out adding support for vkd3d-low-latency.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Sanctuary: Shattered Sun could be an interesting Supreme Commander spiritual successor | GamingOnLinux
Sanctuary: Shattered Sun is an upcoming massive-scale real-time strategy game, made in the spirit of classics like Supreme Commander. It really could end up being the spiritual successor we've been missing, a void some hoped the likes of Planetary Annihilation might fill.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ The original Darkest Dungeon is set for a new DLC over 10 years after release | GamingOnLinux
Not many developers will go back to their classics, but Red Hook Studios are giving the original Darkest Dungeon a brand new DLC soon.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ dbrand reveal their Steam Machine skins including a few Valve inspired looks | GamingOnLinux
While the dbrand Steam Machine Portal case is officially dead, they've just announced a bunch of Steam Machine skins with some Valve inspired designs.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Fresh stable Steam update out with updates for Steam Machine, Steam Controller, Remote Play and more | GamingOnLinux
Valve just launched the latest main Steam Client stable update for all supported platforms bringing fixes for Steam Machine, Steam Controller, Remote Play and more.