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LinuxGizmos.com

RealSense D585 Pro combines stereo vision, dual IR projectors, and edge processing

The RealSense D585 Pro is a stereo depth camera built around the company’s new Gen 5 vision processor. It combines a 120 × 100-degree field of view, global-shutter sensors, dual infrared projectors, an integrated IMU, and on-device processing for robotics and industrial-vision systems.

9to5Linux

Ubuntu Touch OTA 2.0 Officially Released for Supported Linux Phones and Tablets

Ubuntu Touch OTA 2.0 is the second major update based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series, introducing an updated browser engine for the Morph Browser app based on Chromium 134, which improves compatibility with today’s websites, along with an installer for Widevine for playing DRM-protected content.

LibreOffice 26.2.5 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 20 Bug Fixes

Coming seven weeks after LibreOffice 26.2.4, the LibreOffice 26.2.5 release brings more bug fixes to address various issues, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users, as well as stability improvements contributed by LibreOffice’s global community of developers, QA engineers, and ecosystem companies.

Tails 7.10 Anonymous Linux OS Introduces New Shutdown Procedure

Coming a month after Tails 7.9, which only updated to Tor Browser 15.0.16 and some firmware packages, the Tails 7.10 release is a bigger one, introducing a new shutdown procedure, the one from the GNOME desktop environment, which is slower but better prevents data loss. The previous, faster emergency shutdown can still be used.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.10

The standard shutdown procedure is a bit slower, but better prevents data loss.

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 16.0a9

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 25, 2026

Techrights Turns 18

Updated This Past Day

  1. Car Companies Fail Because They Don't Manufacture What Costumers Actually Want
    They try to impose their dumb vision on purchasers
  2. Links 24/07/2026: Mass Layoffs at Patreon, Netflix Deemed Bad for People's Brains
    Links for the day
  3. Google Spreads Misinformation, Google's Slop Makes Stuff Up and Calls That "Intelligence"
    Google very well understands (and even publicly admits so, albeit only for legal reasons) that the slop does not work
  4. US is Insolvent, GAFAM is Buying Time by Hiding (Not Disclosing) Its True Debt Which Explains Never-ending Layoffs (Unrelated to Slop or "Efficiency Drives")
    Five Tech Giants are Hiding $1.65tn in AI Debt, Using the Trick that Toppled Enron
  5. PIP Apocalypse (PIPocalypse) at IBM, CEO Promotes Vapouware (Lying to Shareholders)
    Companies get to shrink while lying about it to the public, even to shareholders

    New

  6. Gemini Links 24/07/2026: Animal Friendship, Squirrels, and Lagrange
    Links for the day
  7. Links 24/07/2026: IOC Drops Russia Ban, New Internationalist Raises Money
    Links for the day
  8. Poor Piece From Valnet: Microsoft Keeps Sabotaging GNU/Linux, So You Should Quit Using GNU/Linux
    Really awful take
  9. We Need More Encryption, Not Less of It
    Use Free software and use encryption to ensure sources are fully protected
  10. At 3PM on a Friday The Register MS Collects Some 'Pyramid Scheme' Money From Communist China (ZTE)
    This won't age well for The Register MS
  11. What Freedom Does Not Mean
    Tell Warren Buffett to go skiing; he'll soon understand how much freedom he truly has
  12. Linuxiac is Plagiarism
    We won't link to it, we're done [...] If you wish to support journalism about GNU/Linux, do not visit or link to slop
  13. Verizon is Over 200 Billion Dollars in Debt (US Telecoms Collapsing, Wrapping Up the Failure in "Hey Hi" Clothing)
    They will tell us this is "innovation", not a failure, and that only "Luddites" would oppose this
  14. You've Been Conned If You Ever Believed That MElon (MUSK, Elon) Was a Trillionaire
    Connected to corrupt officials
  15. The People Who Tried to 'Cancel' (or Deplatform/Censor) Daniel Pocock Are Annoyed That He's Mentioned in Dozens of Press Articles
    If Pocock's words did not matter, there would not be such a huge effort to silence him
  16. Cybershow Explains Why Only Sociopaths Gravitate Towards Leadership Position in 'Tech'
    The general thesis is a familiar one
  17. Give Me Your "Dumbest" (Devices)
    Why can't people accept that a "modern "smart" "phone" isn't necessary to check the time (overkill) and playing social control media "on the go" is far from necessary?
  18. Speeding Up 'Down Under': Australia, New Zealand, Tasmania...
    As things stand, the best we can do is let people retrieve pages within less than 0.1 seconds since a request is received
  19. Google's Debt Trebled in Only 9 Months and It's Not Even the Full Picture (There's Secret Debt, Too)
    No wonder there are so many layoffs and workers try to unionise
  20. Microsoft Layoffs in India
    it's about cost-cutting
  21. Deregulation is Blowing Up the Economy, Which Has Become a Multi-Level Scheme or Pyramid Scheme
    Why did only Japanese media call out the BS; is that so hard to figure out and properly report on?
  22. Daniel Pocock Proves Wikipedia is for Rich People or People Who Work for Very Rich People (the True Owners of Wikipedia)
    It's for billionaires and their faithful boot lickers
  23. GNOME: Your Personal Opinions Must Overlap GAFAM's (Otherwise Those Opinions Are Impermissible)
    Get well soon, GNOME
  24. Making Excuses for Stressful, Unrewarding, and Immoral Jobs
    excuses for difficult and/or barely-rewarding jobs. [...] People in tech must not be evaluated (or have their "worth" assessed) based on remuneration
  25. Almost 5 Years Without Social Control Media ('Mind Prison')
    Life is too short to be stuck inside a skinnerbox
  26. Linux Must be About People (Humans), Not Bribery From Slop Companies Trillions of Dollars in Debt and in Pursuit of Positive Press
    We've lost Williams
  27. John Dvorak Understood That "MSM" Was a Vehicle of Censorship
    Independent publishing, which obviates the need to censor (influenced by existing advertisers or lookout for prospective advertisers), is the only credibly thing out there
  28. To Understand Why Linus Torvalds Became a Boot-Licking Booster of Slop Look at Another Operative of 'Linux' Foundation, the "Mentor" of Clickfraud SPAMnil (According to SPAMnil Himself)
    it seems like SJVN does not give a full disclosure
  29. Blaming "Computers" Instead of Blaming Microsoft
    Blaming Microsoft is "hate"
  30. "Online We Are All Refugees" and Slop Pushers Are the Oppressors
    They basically resort to nationalism and racism to distract from their commercial failure and fraud (pyramid scheme)
  31. GNU/Linux Soaring in Antigua And Barbuda
    GNU/Linux is internationally approaching 8%
  32. Calling Out the Worst Culprits in "Linux" Slop (Slopfarms That Manipulate Information and Engage in Plagiarism)
    Once they're gone (offline), the slopfarms cannot carry on for much longer
  33. Defying Discrimination
    Rianne's birthday is exactly a month away
  34. Dan Williams Represented Real Diversity in Linux
    Williams probably understood based on personal experience what it was like to be marginalised and discriminated against
  35. The First Point About Software Freedom is, You Must Understand What It Really Means (Not "Open Source")
    Forty Three Years of Commitment to Software Freedom [...] Educating people about what Software Freedom actually means
  36. Gemini Links 24/07/2026: Recovering From Broken Shoulders, Loss of Passion, and "True Hacker Versus Growth Hacker"
    Links for the day
  37. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  38. IRC Proceedings: Thursday, July 23, 2026
    IRC logs for Thursday, July 23, 2026
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Friday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-07-18 to 2026-07-24
    4600 /irc.shtml
    3039 /index.shtml
    2546 /browse/latest.shtml
    2389 /n/2025/01/07/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    2370 /n/2026/02/12/Windows_Has_Become_Increasingly_Irrelevant.shtml
    2268 /n/2026/07/22/IBM_is_Not_Done_Destroying_Red_Hat_Wait_Till_October_1_2006_Mor.shtml
    2104 /browse/index.shtml
    2025 /o/2023/04/05/easyos-5-2-1/index.shtml
    1646 /n/2026/02/10/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    1351 /n/2026/02/12/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    1315 /n/2026/07/18/PIP_Styled_Mass_Layoffs_Allegedly_Coming_to_Microsoft_by_12_Aug.shtml
    1238 /o/2017/05/09/coreboot-openstack-summit/index.shtml
    1199 /n/2026/07/18/Explaining_the_Culture_of_Bulletin_Board_Style_Chat.shtml
    1154 /n/2026/02/13/IRC_Proceedings_Thursday_February_12_2026.shtml
    1107 /about.shtml
    1091 /n/2026/07/22/Site_a_Bit_Slower_Due_to_Visitors_Load.shtml
    967 /n/2026/02/12/Microsoft_Slop_CEO_Speaks_of_Layoffs.shtml
    922 /n/2025/12/08/Canonical_Outsourcing_Ubuntu_to_Microsoft_Results_in_Broken_Ubu.shtml
    837 /n/2026/07/20/Gemini_Links_20_07_2026_Dungeon_Meshi_Undertale_Crossover_The_H.shtml
    798 /n/2026/07/21/The_Rumour_Said_That_a_Second_Wave_of_Microsoft_Layoffs_Would_C.shtml
    772 /n/2026/07/18/Links_18_07_2026_Spotify_Uses_Slop_Song_Descriptions_San_Franci.shtml
    755 /n/2026/07/18/This_Bubble_is_Bursting_Piecewise.shtml
    744 /n/2026/07/21/Touch_Grass.shtml
    726 /intro.shtml
    709 /n/2026/07/22/IBM_Will_Report_Results_Tonight_CET_It_s_Already_Investigated_f.shtml
    701 /n/2026/07/19/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    693 /n/2026/07/20/Canonical_Staff_Acting_Like_They_Aim_to_Receive_Job_Offers_From.shtml
    688 /n/2026/07/21/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    656 /n/2026/07/18/After_5_Years_Vista_11_Still_Adopted_Less_Than_Its_Predecessor_.shtml
    654 /n/2026/07/20/Worsening_Staff_Affairs_at_Microsoft.shtml
    653 /n/2026/07/20/Whistleblowers_Keep_Flowing.shtml
    651 /n/2026/07/19/As_Envisioned_a_Rebellion_and_Many_Whistleblowers_at_Microsoft.shtml
    648 /n/2026/07/20/Daniel_Pocock_in_The_Guardian_This_Morning.shtml
    644 /n/2026/07/19/Links_19_07_2026_The_Voice_of_Google_and_Chinese_Surveillance_T.shtml
    640 /n/2026/07/22/Not_Everything_Can_be_Automated.shtml
    638 /n/2026/07/21/Arianna_Taite_on_Odds_of_Australian_Daniel_Pocock_Winning_Clact.shtml
    634 /n/2026/07/22/After_Involvement_by_the_Free_Software_Foundation_FSF_LibreTech.shtml
    621 /n/2026/05/08/Over_97_of_the_Linux_Foundation_s_Budget_Goes_Not_to_Linux.shtml
    613 /n/2026/07/21/The_Cyber_Show_on_Technology_Having_Become_a_Tool_of_Mass_Psych.shtml
    608 /n/2026/07/20/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Ubuntu Changes, Canonical Upselling
Canonical and Ubuntu leftovers
Mourning Dan Williams
I have just received the shocking news that Dan Williams, a longtime, high-profile kernel developer
COSMIC 1.4 Desktop Environment Introduces New Default Sound Theme
COSMIC 1.4 desktop environment is now available with improvements to COSMIC Settings, COSMIC Panel, COSMIC Monitor, COSMIC Launcher, COSMIC Files, COSMIC Applets, COSMIC Workspaces, and more.
Stop believing these myths about Qubes OS. It's much easier than you think
If you've heard of Qubes, you've probably heard about its steep hardware requirements or difficulty of use
GNU/Linux Measured at 5.3% in Costa Rica [original]
3 weeks later we see it approaching 6% [...] Almost none can escape the allure of the only potent rival to Vista 11
Four Birds [original]
there's a mental and physical health benefit
 
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Linux Kernel Space Leftovers
Linux and more
Linux Pays for Bloat
CVEs galore
Linux Devices and Open Hardware
hardware centric picks
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS leftovers
Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers News and Videos
mostly Mozilla
Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty
"Digital Independence" drives
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Security Leftovers
Security related picks or news
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
mostly Red Hat blog
CIQ and AlmaLinux: RHEL Clones and Security Sales Pitch
pair of items
Fedora 44 templates available for Qubes OS 4.3, Qubes OS Summit 2026
Some Qubes news
XFS Weakness Impacts RHEL and Related Distros
Dubbed RefluXFS by the Qualys
Red Hat on Slop and Servers
mostly from redhat.com
Games: Space Battles, Proton, Steam Machine with SteamOS Linux, and More
mostly GamingOnLinux
Mike Masnick Was Right About Lady Streisand [original]
Lady Streisand shows this approach can backfire
Ubuntu Touch OTA 2.0 Officially Released for Supported Linux Phones and Tablets
Ubuntu Touch OTA 2.0 rolls out with support for Nothing Phone (1) and Zinwa Q25, the ability to adapt for device notches and rounded corners, improved web compatibility, and more.
8 Years Without Flying [original]
It used to be an annual thing
Linuxiac is Dead. It's a Slopfarm Composed With LLMs. [original]
We won't link to it, we're done [...] If you wish to support journalism about GNU/Linux, do not visit or link to slop
Slop Versus Free Software and Linux
4 picks
All About Proton
Linux gaming has come a long way
The smallest desktop OS you’ve never heard of
KolibriOS is an open-source project that brings you an entire operating system in just over a megabyte
Sega Dreamcast and Linux Gaming
The funny thing about following Linux development is that you learn the kernel is compatible with more hardware than you originally thought
My Linux laptop runs better now that I treat it like a server
My Linux machines are either running Proxmox or they're running CachyOS with bleeding-edge desktop software and the latest in hardware
Immutable Linux distros are not the only way to build a system you can't break
Immutable Linux distros absolutely deserve all of the attention they get
Fedora quietly turned into a serious gaming distro while everyone argued about Ubuntu
If you had gathered a congregation of Linux gamers into a single room and asked them which distro they use
I switched from Zorin to elementary OS for a Mac-like PC experience I never expected
When it comes to finding the perfect Linux distro
LibreOffice 26.2.5 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 20 Bug Fixes
LibreOffice 26.2.5 is now available for download as the fifth point release to the LibreOffice 26.2 office suite series with 21 bug fixes.
5 signs you're using the wrong Linux distro
Linux isn't really just one operating system. It's the bones of an operating system
This single KDE Plasma feature solves Linux's biggest multi-monitor frustration
Instead of treating every display as one large workspace, Plasma now lets each monitor switch independently
Melanoides Tuberculatus [original]
it has been extremely satisfying (and very easy) to deal with these creatures
I'm not upgrading to Windows 11, but I'm not tolerating Linux either
I love the excitement of a new operating system, but I'm not upgrading my old laptop to Windows 11
Quiting the Addictive Fake 'Social' 'Media' [original]
Life is too short to be stuck inside a skinnerbox
Share Food and Water [original]
Sharing is caring
Another Week Comes to an End [original]
It's Friday already!
Getting Back to 99.99% Reliability/Availability [original]
We'll soon need to apply some kernel patches, then reboot
Android Leftovers
Your Android phone is downgrading your Bluetooth headphones, and one developer setting fixes it
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Dual-booting Linux is no longer worth the headache—there's a better way
For a very long time, if you wanted to try Linux on a semi-permanent basis
Mozilla Thunderbird 153 Is Out with Various New Features and Many Fixes
Mozilla Thunderbird 153 open-source email client is now available for download with new features, improvements, and numerous bug fixes. Here’s what’s new!
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Planet KDE: Legal obligations vs social contracts
My post about responsibility for bug reports on old software versions the other day stirred up quite some discussion
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Education, The Document Foundation (TDF), and more
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Emulation: LWN Looks at Kitty and PlayStation 3 Emulator Improves GNU/Linux Support
a pair of stories
I've used Linux for 30 years, and this free security suite does it all - almost perfectly
Linux may be the most secure OS available
Kiwi TCMS 16.2, Broken Links, and WordPress 7.1 Beta 3
Content Management Systems (CMS) picks
Red Hat Leftovers and IBM's Demise
redhat.com and more
Open Hardware/Modding; Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
devices and more
Web, HTML, Thunderbird, and Firefox
WWW related picks
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
CVE-2026-8933: Canonical's Snaps System Has Problems
some news links
Security Leftovers
Security picks
KDE Eco and Kaidan 0.16.0
KDE news
Applications for GNU/Linux: VPN. IPAM, Sniffnet, and More
software leftovers
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Peter Hutterer on Latest libei Work
Peter Hutterer's latest blog posts
Linux Kernel and Graphics Work
Linux bugs and more
OBS Studio 32.2 Released with New Filter to Compose SDR into HDR
OBS Studio 32.2 open-source video recording and live streaming software is now available for download with a new filter to compose SDR into HDR, dynamic bitrate support for multitrack video, and more.
When and how did the world's dental clinics start to offer Botox? [original]
If this is real or not, as I am not sure (hard to believe), it needs to be scrutinised
LWN on Kernel
4 new article outside paywall
Games: 60 FPS NES Emulator On ESP32, IVOR, Proton-CachyOS, and More
mostly GamingOnLinux
LibreOffice 26.8 RC1 is available for testing
LibreOffice 26.8 will be released as final at the end of August, 2026
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark
I’ll put the Beelink mini PC through its paces from a Linux perspective
Plex's Open Source Alternative Jellyfin is Having a Leadership Crisis
The departures come just months after the project flagged burnout as a growing risk
Tails 7.10 Anonymous Linux OS Introduces New Shutdown Procedure
Tails 7.10 anonymous Linux distribution is now available for download with the Celluloid media player, a new shutdown procedure, and other changes.
Android Leftovers
Samsung & Google’s first Android XR glasses have 9-hour battery life
Only one new Galaxy foldable supports Linux Terminal, and not everywhere
Linux Terminal support means you can run full-blown Linux apps like GIMP, LibreOffice, and Firefox on your phone
100+ Shells [original]
Shells are an interesting companion which does not require much maintenance
VirtualBox 7.2.14 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 7.2
VirtualBox 7.2.14 open-source virtualization software is now available for download with initial support for Linux kernel 7.2, better support for updated RHEL 9.8 and 9.9 kernels, and more.
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 203 Firewall Distro Replaces Unbound with Knot Resolver
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 203 hardened Linux firewall distro is now available for download with Knot Resolver, 6 GHz Wi-Fi band support, and other changes.
Fairphone 6 with /e/OS 4.0 - Results, results, results
The options are many. GrapheneOS, LineageOS, /e/OS, and then some
Raspberry Pi and Raspberry Pi OS
This arrangement allows the controller to detect an unresponsive Raspberry Pi and initiate a recovery without relying on software running under Raspberry Pi OS
New to Linux? This 10-day checklist will help you settle in nice and easy
I wish I had followed this 10-day plan when I started using Linux 30 years ago
Today in Techrights
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