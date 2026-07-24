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Getting Back to 99.99% Reliability/Availability
The site has been a lot more stable and accessible lately. The sole issue was DDoS attacks, which we've gotten fully under control for nearly a month already. As for the upstream provider, it has had a good year of almost 100% uptime, it's just that it does not guarantee robustness to DDoS attacks.
We'll soon need to apply some kernel patches, then reboot. The downtime this results in is about a minute long, should not take longer. █
Image source: Techrights