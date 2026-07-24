Getting Back to 99.99% Reliability/Availability

Raspberry Pi has introduced a 10-inch version of its Touch Display 2, expanding the display family beyond the existing 5-inch and 7-inch models. The new panel provides a 1200 × 1920 resolution, ten-point capacitive touch, and compatibility with the Raspberry Pi 5 and supported Compute Module platforms.

Sfera Labs has begun shipping the Strato Pi Plus, a DIN-rail industrial edge server based on the Raspberry Pi 4B or Raspberry Pi 5. The system adds a 10–50 V DC power supply, up to four isolated RS-485 interfaces, CAN FD connectivity, and an independent RP2354 microcontroller.

For Linux gamers, the July 21st, 2026, Steam Client update fixes a steamwebhelper crash that occurred when hardware acceleration is enabled on NVIDIA GPUs and fixes a crash that occurred when manually starting a game recording.

Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 is a multi-touch portrait display for Raspberry Pi single-board computers. It is designed to be used for all sorts of interactive projects, such as tablets, entertainment systems, home automation dashboards, robotics interfaces, gaming systems, and information dashboards.

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.3, which introduced the highly anticipated Frosted Glass effect, the COSMIC 1.4 release is here to introduce a new default sound theme, improve screen edge pointer accuracy with fractional scaling, improve NetworkManager support, and add xdg-desktop-portal-cosmic as a system service.

Firefox 154 promises support for clearing and updating cached favicons when performing a hard reload on a page, a “Manage AI” quick action in the address bar that opens the AI section of Settings, and the ability to highlight selected text in PDFs like in normal web pages.

Coming a month after Tails 7.9, which only updated to Tor Browser 15.0.16 and some firmware packages, the Tails 7.10 release is a bigger one, introducing a new shutdown procedure, the one from the GNOME desktop environment, which is slower but better prevents data loss. The previous, faster emergency shutdown can still be used.

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Getting Back to 99.99% Reliability/Availability

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 24, 2026



The site has been a lot more stable and accessible lately. The sole issue was DDoS attacks, which we've gotten fully under control for nearly a month already. As for the upstream provider, it has had a good year of almost 100% uptime, it's just that it does not guarantee robustness to DDoS attacks.

We'll soon need to apply some kernel patches, then reboot. The downtime this results in is about a minute long, should not take longer. █

Image source: Techrights