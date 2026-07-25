Coming a month after Tails 7.9, which only updated to Tor Browser 15.0.16 and some firmware packages, the Tails 7.10 release is a bigger one, introducing a new shutdown procedure, the one from the GNOME desktop environment, which is slower but better prevents data loss. The previous, faster emergency shutdown can still be used.

Coming seven weeks after LibreOffice 26.2.4, the LibreOffice 26.2.5 release brings more bug fixes to address various issues, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users, as well as stability improvements contributed by LibreOffice’s global community of developers, QA engineers, and ecosystem companies.

Ubuntu Touch OTA 2.0 is the second major update based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series, introducing an updated browser engine for the Morph Browser app based on Chromium 134, which improves compatibility with today’s websites, along with an installer for Widevine for playing DRM-protected content.

The RealSense D585 Pro is a stereo depth camera built around the company’s new Gen 5 vision processor. It combines a 120 × 100-degree field of view, global-shutter sensors, dual infrared projectors, an integrated IMU, and on-device processing for robotics and industrial-vision systems.

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We Really Need Rain

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 25, 2026



Global warming or climate change (or universal heating caused or exacerbated by industrialisation) is making this more common

Next Saturday it is August already. We still need rain. The forecast has long predicted rain for today, but this morning we have bright blue sky and not a drop of rain (hardly any rain since June), so grass everywhere is yellow, almost straw-like. Next week will be hot again. This might be good for tourism, for sunbathing, and stay-cations. But it's bad for flora and fauna. █

Image source: The squirrels love to sneak in our yard, trying to stay away from our pet dog. They are careful only to fall across the fence when they really want something to eat.