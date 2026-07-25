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We Really Need Rain
Global warming or climate change (or universal heating caused or exacerbated by industrialisation) is making this more common
Next Saturday it is August already. We still need rain. The forecast has long predicted rain for today, but this morning we have bright blue sky and not a drop of rain (hardly any rain since June), so grass everywhere is yellow, almost straw-like. Next week will be hot again. This might be good for tourism, for sunbathing, and stay-cations. But it's bad for flora and fauna. █
Image source: The squirrels love to sneak in our yard, trying to stay away from our pet dog. They are careful only to fall across the fence when they really want something to eat.