news
Applications: OpenShot, proctmux, and Midscroll
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Barry Kauler ☛ OpenShot video editor issues
As I am now creating videos for YouTube, need to learn how to use a video editor. YouTube has an online editor, that allows some very limited operations on a video after it has been uploaded. For example, can cut out sections. It is not allowed to edit the uploaded video offline then re-upload.
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Linux Links ☛ proctmux – terminal-based process manager
proctmux is a terminal-based process manager for running and controlling long-lived processes and scripts.
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Midscroll - Windows middle-click autoscroll comes to Linux
If you're not familiar with Linux, you should know that on this operating system, the middle click pastes the current selection. Personally I'm fine with that, but it's mostly an X11 legacy that completely clashes with autoscroll . As a result, Firefox disables it by default on Linux, and Chromium only enables it natively on Windows. But that didn't stop Grant Hendricks from doing things differently with midscroll .