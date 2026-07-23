original
100+ Shells
It all began over a year ago. A shell was introduced into the fish tank. Months later there were several. A year later... about 50. They multiply fast! Especially when well fed and taken care of. Months ago we separated them all, moving every shell to another tank. Their total number seems to have doubled since then and they reproduce more in summer when it is warm. That's my observation anyway.
Shells are an interesting companion which does not require much maintenance. █
Image source: Seashells On Blue Fabric