100+ Shells

Raspberry Pi has introduced a 10-inch version of its Touch Display 2, expanding the display family beyond the existing 5-inch and 7-inch models. The new panel provides a 1200 × 1920 resolution, ten-point capacitive touch, and compatibility with the Raspberry Pi 5 and supported Compute Module platforms.

Sfera Labs has begun shipping the Strato Pi Plus, a DIN-rail industrial edge server based on the Raspberry Pi 4B or Raspberry Pi 5. The system adds a 10–50 V DC power supply, up to four isolated RS-485 interfaces, CAN FD connectivity, and an independent RP2354 microcontroller.

VirtualBox 7.2.14 comes three weeks after VirtualBox 7.2.12, a small update that only fixed a kernel panic for Linux hosts, various NASM build issues for Linux guests and hosts, and added DX11 performance improvements and fixes for Windows guests.

Part of Ubuntu Pro, the Enterprise Store is an on-premises edge proxy that sits between Canonical’s software stores and your devices, allowing you to install and update software without requiring direct outbound access from every machine.

Highlights of Mozilla Thunderbird 153 include support for unified folders to display account color indicator with account name tooltip, support for opening OAuth login for mail accounts in the default web browser, support for using Thundermail services without installing an add-on, and support for OAuth responses to verify issuer fields and reject missing required issuers.

Coming more than four months after OBS Studio 32.1, the OBS Studio 32.2 release is here to introduce a new filter to compose SDR into HDR, dynamic bitrate support for multitrack video, missing file support for filters, support for plugins to set custom icons for new source types, and support for copy-paste functions for the frontend API.

For Linux gamers, the July 21st, 2026, Steam Client update fixes a steamwebhelper crash that occurred when hardware acceleration is enabled on NVIDIA GPUs and fixes a crash that occurred when manually starting a game recording.

Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 is a multi-touch portrait display for Raspberry Pi single-board computers. It is designed to be used for all sorts of interactive projects, such as tablets, entertainment systems, home automation dashboards, robotics interfaces, gaming systems, and information dashboards.

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.3, which introduced the highly anticipated Frosted Glass effect, the COSMIC 1.4 release is here to introduce a new default sound theme, improve screen edge pointer accuracy with fractional scaling, improve NetworkManager support, and add xdg-desktop-portal-cosmic as a system service.

Firefox 154 promises support for clearing and updating cached favicons when performing a hard reload on a page, a “Manage AI” quick action in the address bar that opens the AI section of Settings, and the ability to highlight selected text in PDFs like in normal web pages.

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100+ Shells

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 23, 2026



It all began over a year ago. A shell was introduced into the fish tank. Months later there were several. A year later... about 50. They multiply fast! Especially when well fed and taken care of. Months ago we separated them all, moving every shell to another tank. Their total number seems to have doubled since then and they reproduce more in summer when it is warm. That's my observation anyway.

Shells are an interesting companion which does not require much maintenance. █

Image source: Seashells On Blue Fabric