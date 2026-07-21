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Mozilla Thunderbird 153 Is Out with Various New Features and Many Fixes
Highlights of Mozilla Thunderbird 153 include support for unified folders to display account color indicator with account name tooltip, support for opening OAuth login for mail accounts in the default web browser, support for using Thundermail services without installing an add-on, and support for OAuth responses to verify issuer fields and reject missing required issuers.
Mozilla Thunderbird 153 also fixes numerous issues, including an issue where Ctrl+S didn't save PDF attachments opened in Thunderbird tabs, an issue with incorrectly sized or positioned email alerts on some multi-monitor setups, and an issue with TLS errors incorrectly reporting all unknown failures as untrusted certificates.