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Linuxiac is Dead. It's a Slopfarm Composed With LLMs.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 24, 2026



We won't link to it, we're done

Exactly one year ago we came to the conclusion that Sloppy Borisov had turned Linuxiac into LLM slop. We politely contacted Borisov about it and he did not deny this. It then seemed like for a while he reverted back to real articles (composing words he actually authored originally), but it wasn't long lived. We soon caught Borisov slopping again, in effect using "Plagiarism Engines".

This has not improved since then. To give an example from today, or just the very latest article as a random example:

It's slop.

It's like this almost all the time.

If you wish to support journalism about GNU/Linux, do not visit or link to slop. █

Image source: The insides of a Copier, with Color Toner