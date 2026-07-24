GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

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Ubuntu Touch OTA 2.0 Officially Released for Supported Linux Phones and Tablets

Ubuntu Touch OTA 2.0 is the second major update based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series, introducing an updated browser engine for the Morph Browser app based on Chromium 134, which improves compatibility with today’s websites, along with an installer for Widevine for playing DRM-protected content.

LibreOffice 26.2.5 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 20 Bug Fixes

Coming seven weeks after LibreOffice 26.2.4, the LibreOffice 26.2.5 release brings more bug fixes to address various issues, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users, as well as stability improvements contributed by LibreOffice’s global community of developers, QA engineers, and ecosystem companies.

Tails 7.10 Anonymous Linux OS Introduces New Shutdown Procedure

Coming a month after Tails 7.9, which only updated to Tor Browser 15.0.16 and some firmware packages, the Tails 7.10 release is a bigger one, introducing a new shutdown procedure, the one from the GNOME desktop environment, which is slower but better prevents data loss. The previous, faster emergency shutdown can still be used.

Mozilla Firefox 154 Enters Public Beta Testing, Here’s What to Expect

Firefox 154 promises support for clearing and updating cached favicons when performing a hard reload on a page, a “Manage AI” quick action in the address bar that opens the AI section of Settings, and the ability to highlight selected text in PDFs like in normal web pages.

COSMIC 1.4 Desktop Environment Introduces New Default Sound Theme

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.3, which introduced the highly anticipated Frosted Glass effect, the COSMIC 1.4 release is here to introduce a new default sound theme, improve screen edge pointer accuracy with fractional scaling, improve NetworkManager support, and add xdg-desktop-portal-cosmic as a system service.

Raspberry Pi Launches 10-Inch Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 at $80

Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 is a multi-touch portrait display for Raspberry Pi single-board computers. It is designed to be used for all sorts of interactive projects, such as tablets, entertainment systems, home automation dashboards, robotics interfaces, gaming systems, and information dashboards.

New Steam Client Update Improves NVIDIA GPU Hardware Acceleration on Linux

For Linux gamers, the July 21st, 2026, Steam Client update fixes a steamwebhelper crash that occurred when hardware acceleration is enabled on NVIDIA GPUs and fixes a crash that occurred when manually starting a game recording.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.10

The standard shutdown procedure is a bit slower, but better prevents data loss.

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 16.0a9

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

LinuxGizmos.com

Sfera Labs ships Strato Pi Plus with quad RS-485 and CAN FD

Sfera Labs has begun shipping the Strato Pi Plus, a DIN-rail industrial edge server based on the Raspberry Pi 4B or Raspberry Pi 5. The system adds a 10–50 V DC power supply, up to four isolated RS-485 interfaces, CAN FD connectivity, and an independent RP2354 microcontroller.

Raspberry Pi launches 10-inch Touch Display 2 with 1200 × 1920 resolution

Raspberry Pi has introduced a 10-inch version of its Touch Display 2, expanding the display family beyond the existing 5-inch and 7-inch models. The new panel provides a 1200 × 1920 resolution, ten-point capacitive touch, and compatibility with the Raspberry Pi 5 and supported Compute Module platforms.

news

GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 24, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Ubuntu Changes, Canonical Upselling
Canonical and Ubuntu leftovers
Mourning Dan Williams
I have just received the shocking news that Dan Williams, a longtime, high-profile kernel developer
COSMIC 1.4 Desktop Environment Introduces New Default Sound Theme
COSMIC 1.4 desktop environment is now available with improvements to COSMIC Settings, COSMIC Panel, COSMIC Monitor, COSMIC Launcher, COSMIC Files, COSMIC Applets, COSMIC Workspaces, and more.
Stop believing these myths about Qubes OS. It's much easier than you think
If you've heard of Qubes, you've probably heard about its steep hardware requirements or difficulty of use
GNU/Linux Measured at 5.3% in Costa Rica [original]
3 weeks later we see it approaching 6% [...] Almost none can escape the allure of the only potent rival to Vista 11
Four Birds [original]
there's a mental and physical health benefit
Mozilla Thunderbird 153 Is Out with Various New Features and Many Fixes
Mozilla Thunderbird 153 open-source email client is now available for download with new features, improvements, and numerous bug fixes. Here’s what’s new!
 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
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Linux and more
Linux Pays for Bloat
CVEs galore
Linux Devices and Open Hardware
hardware centric picks
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS leftovers
Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers News and Videos
mostly Mozilla
Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty
"Digital Independence" drives
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Security Leftovers
Security related picks or news
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
mostly Red Hat blog
CIQ and AlmaLinux: RHEL Clones and Security Sales Pitch
pair of items
Fedora 44 templates available for Qubes OS 4.3, Qubes OS Summit 2026
Some Qubes news
XFS Weakness Impacts RHEL and Related Distros
Dubbed RefluXFS by the Qualys
Red Hat on Slop and Servers
mostly from redhat.com
Games: Space Battles, Proton, Steam Machine with SteamOS Linux, and More
mostly GamingOnLinux
Mike Masnick Was Right About Lady Streisand [original]
Lady Streisand shows this approach can backfire
Ubuntu Touch OTA 2.0 Officially Released for Supported Linux Phones and Tablets
Ubuntu Touch OTA 2.0 rolls out with support for Nothing Phone (1) and Zinwa Q25, the ability to adapt for device notches and rounded corners, improved web compatibility, and more.
8 Years Without Flying [original]
It used to be an annual thing
Linuxiac is Dead. It's a Slopfarm Composed With LLMs. [original]
We won't link to it, we're done [...] If you wish to support journalism about GNU/Linux, do not visit or link to slop
Slop Versus Free Software and Linux
4 picks
All About Proton
Linux gaming has come a long way
The smallest desktop OS you’ve never heard of
KolibriOS is an open-source project that brings you an entire operating system in just over a megabyte
Sega Dreamcast and Linux Gaming
The funny thing about following Linux development is that you learn the kernel is compatible with more hardware than you originally thought
My Linux laptop runs better now that I treat it like a server
My Linux machines are either running Proxmox or they're running CachyOS with bleeding-edge desktop software and the latest in hardware
Immutable Linux distros are not the only way to build a system you can't break
Immutable Linux distros absolutely deserve all of the attention they get
Fedora quietly turned into a serious gaming distro while everyone argued about Ubuntu
If you had gathered a congregation of Linux gamers into a single room and asked them which distro they use
I switched from Zorin to elementary OS for a Mac-like PC experience I never expected
When it comes to finding the perfect Linux distro
LibreOffice 26.2.5 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 20 Bug Fixes
LibreOffice 26.2.5 is now available for download as the fifth point release to the LibreOffice 26.2 office suite series with 21 bug fixes.
5 signs you're using the wrong Linux distro
Linux isn't really just one operating system. It's the bones of an operating system
This single KDE Plasma feature solves Linux's biggest multi-monitor frustration
Instead of treating every display as one large workspace, Plasma now lets each monitor switch independently
Melanoides Tuberculatus [original]
it has been extremely satisfying (and very easy) to deal with these creatures
I'm not upgrading to Windows 11, but I'm not tolerating Linux either
I love the excitement of a new operating system, but I'm not upgrading my old laptop to Windows 11
Quiting the Addictive Fake 'Social' 'Media' [original]
Life is too short to be stuck inside a skinnerbox
Share Food and Water [original]
Sharing is caring
Another Week Comes to an End [original]
It's Friday already!
Getting Back to 99.99% Reliability/Availability [original]
We'll soon need to apply some kernel patches, then reboot
Android Leftovers
Your Android phone is downgrading your Bluetooth headphones, and one developer setting fixes it
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Dual-booting Linux is no longer worth the headache—there's a better way
For a very long time, if you wanted to try Linux on a semi-permanent basis
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Planet KDE: Legal obligations vs social contracts
My post about responsibility for bug reports on old software versions the other day stirred up quite some discussion
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Education, The Document Foundation (TDF), and more
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Emulation: LWN Looks at Kitty and PlayStation 3 Emulator Improves GNU/Linux Support
a pair of stories
I've used Linux for 30 years, and this free security suite does it all - almost perfectly
Linux may be the most secure OS available
Kiwi TCMS 16.2, Broken Links, and WordPress 7.1 Beta 3
Content Management Systems (CMS) picks
Red Hat Leftovers and IBM's Demise
redhat.com and more
Open Hardware/Modding; Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
devices and more
Web, HTML, Thunderbird, and Firefox
WWW related picks
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
CVE-2026-8933: Canonical's Snaps System Has Problems
some news links
Security Leftovers
Security picks
KDE Eco and Kaidan 0.16.0
KDE news
Applications for GNU/Linux: VPN. IPAM, Sniffnet, and More
software leftovers
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Peter Hutterer on Latest libei Work
Peter Hutterer's latest blog posts
Linux Kernel and Graphics Work
Linux bugs and more
OBS Studio 32.2 Released with New Filter to Compose SDR into HDR
OBS Studio 32.2 open-source video recording and live streaming software is now available for download with a new filter to compose SDR into HDR, dynamic bitrate support for multitrack video, and more.
When and how did the world's dental clinics start to offer Botox? [original]
If this is real or not, as I am not sure (hard to believe), it needs to be scrutinised
LWN on Kernel
4 new article outside paywall
Games: 60 FPS NES Emulator On ESP32, IVOR, Proton-CachyOS, and More
mostly GamingOnLinux
LibreOffice 26.8 RC1 is available for testing
LibreOffice 26.8 will be released as final at the end of August, 2026
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark
I’ll put the Beelink mini PC through its paces from a Linux perspective
Plex's Open Source Alternative Jellyfin is Having a Leadership Crisis
The departures come just months after the project flagged burnout as a growing risk
Tails 7.10 Anonymous Linux OS Introduces New Shutdown Procedure
Tails 7.10 anonymous Linux distribution is now available for download with the Celluloid media player, a new shutdown procedure, and other changes.
Android Leftovers
Samsung & Google’s first Android XR glasses have 9-hour battery life
Only one new Galaxy foldable supports Linux Terminal, and not everywhere
Linux Terminal support means you can run full-blown Linux apps like GIMP, LibreOffice, and Firefox on your phone
100+ Shells [original]
Shells are an interesting companion which does not require much maintenance
VirtualBox 7.2.14 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 7.2
VirtualBox 7.2.14 open-source virtualization software is now available for download with initial support for Linux kernel 7.2, better support for updated RHEL 9.8 and 9.9 kernels, and more.
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 203 Firewall Distro Replaces Unbound with Knot Resolver
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 203 hardened Linux firewall distro is now available for download with Knot Resolver, 6 GHz Wi-Fi band support, and other changes.
Fairphone 6 with /e/OS 4.0 - Results, results, results
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Raspberry Pi and Raspberry Pi OS
This arrangement allows the controller to detect an unresponsive Raspberry Pi and initiate a recovery without relying on software running under Raspberry Pi OS
New to Linux? This 10-day checklist will help you settle in nice and easy
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Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GNOME can look like Windows – and Flashback can do it without extensions
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Security Leftovers
Security picks
Education and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
FOSS and sharing
Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers Leftovers
WWW and more
Mozilla Firefox 153 ESR Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla Firefox 153 ESR open-source web browser is now available for download as the new Extended Support Release series with various new features and enhancements.
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux related news
IBM's Red Hat Rebranding as Slop Company (Still)
latest from developers.redhat.com
OpenBSD, NetBSD, FreeBSD, and BSDCan
BSD leftovers
Games: Denuvo, Godot, and More
Games related picks
RISC-V, Linux, Open Source Vacuum, and More
devices and more
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Matters and Fedora's Plug
a couple of new episodes
Linux 7.2 Benchmarks and Linux is Being Overtaken by LLM Slop After 'Linux' Foundation Got Paid to Participate in the Hype
kernel picks
"Ubuntu Certified" and Canonical Breaking Things in Ubuntu for No Good Reason
Canonical spoiling Ubuntu some more
Programming Leftovers
mostly R
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Mozilla Firefox 154 Enters Public Beta Testing, Here’s What to Expect
Firefox 154 open-source web browser is now available for public beta testing with a new “Manage AI” quick action in the address bar, support for clearing cached favicons, and more.
Some Changes to GNOME Security Tracking
I have been managing GNOME security issue tracking since November 2020.
Canonical Launches the Enterprise Store for Ubuntu Pro Users
Ubuntu maker Canonical announced today the general availability of Enterprise Store as a new way to manage software behind firewalls and in air-gapped environments.
GNU/Linux Exceeds 5% in Ireland, According to Irish Company [original]
Ireland is in a good position to exceed 10% "market share" for GNU/Linux
Mozilla and Firefox Derivatives: Waterfox 6.6.17, Browser 15.0.19, Native Containers in Firefox 153
Firefox and relatives
Games: GameStream, Game Theory, RPG 'GRAFT', and More
gaming picks
Server: Istio 1.30.3, Istio 1.29.6, and 10ZiG
3 more picks
Recent Videos and Shows About GNU/Linux
via Invidious
100% of Red Hat's Blog Posts Yesterday Are "Quantum" and Slop (to Help IBM Fool the Shareholders With Vapourware)
latest 4
Arch Linux: Reviving a 15-year-old netbook with Arch Linux Collabora Releases First 64-Bit Arm Arch Linux Packages
pair of Arch Linux articles
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
A Tux Machines Anniversary This Coming Saturday [original]
This current site is very simple and light
GNU/Linux at 7% in the UK, Glimmer of Hype and Hope for Rain [original]
nobody mentions the latest data from statCounter
Raspberry Pi Launches 10-Inch Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 at $80
A new Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 model is now available with a 10-inch display and an $80 USD price tag, compatible with Raspberry Pi 5 and Raspberry Pi 5 CM SBCs.
SLAPP Reform in the UK [original]
We've meanwhile seen politicians who want to crack down on SLAPPs appointed to the new cabinet
Android Leftovers
Gboard rolling out M3 Expressive redesign of shortcuts on Android
I finally tried an Atomic Linux desktop—and I'm no longer afraid to break my system
I have broken Linux desktops in all the usual ways
Blur my Shell adding Blur Support for GNOME Menus & OSD Popups
Blur my Shell, the popular extension that adds blur effect to GNOME shell, is finally adding blur support for pop-up menus
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark
This is free and open source software
KDE for Enterprise Needs a Strong PIM Infrastructure
This post has been long overdue, but let’s say I’ve been busy and the reason will be obvious in this short piece
Fedora Xfce or Xubuntu: Which is the best Linux desktop?
Xfce is a Linux desktop environment that is great at giving old machines new life
This Android 17 setting logs suspicious activity on your phone for troubleshooting - turn it on ASAP
When something suspicious happens on your phone, it helps to have the means to track down what occurred
GNU/Linux in Angola: Over 3% Now, It Used to be Zero [original]
Angola is one of Africa's largest nations
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
New Steam Client Update Improves NVIDIA GPU Hardware Acceleration on Linux
Valve released a new stable Steam Client update that promises to improve hardware acceleration for NVIDIA GPUs and game recording on Linux systems.