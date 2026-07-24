news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
-
Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
-
Applications
-
I replaced my default Linux terminal with this cross-platform one—and I'm not going back
Did you know there are different Linux terminals, some with unique and special features that can genuinely improve your day-to-day experience? For the average user, the choice doesn't matter much, but if you're planning to get serious about the terminal—using terminal apps, Vim, or Emacs—the terminal you choose becomes almost as important as the Linux distribution you run. With that in mind, here's why I settled on my current terminal, along with how the other popular options compare to my daily driver.
-
Network World ☛ IPv4 address exhaustion drives NetworkManager 1.58 release
Networking is core to any operating system, and when it comes to Linux, it’s actually a combination of several key components. The Linux kernel handles the data plane, moving packets, and holding live device state. NetworkManager is the network configuration service, operating as the control plane, deciding what a device’s configuration should be.
NetworkManager 1.58 was released this week, following more than five months of development and 407 commits since version 1.56. The release covers three areas: expanded support for IPv6-only networks, a set of Wi-Fi management updates, and a round of security hardening.
-
-
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
Michael Calabrese: GUADEC 2026
When Felipe first emailed us about the GUADEC 2026 travel grant, we were thrilled to learn that we were going to have the opportunity to attend the conference in person.
This was my first GUADEC, and it was a pleasure to meet the GNOME community and put faces to names. The conference was held in A Coruña, Spain, which turned out to be an amazing city with great food, friendly people, and beautiful views along the coast.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Faugus Game Launcher Added AppImage, GTK4 Port & GOG Galaxy Support
Faugus, the simple and lightweight launcher for running backdoored Windows games in GNU/Linux using community builds of Valve’s Proton, released new 2.0.0, 2.0.1, and 2.0.2 in the past few days ago.
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
BSD
-
MWL ☛ 122: Gawk at Others’ Past Mistakes
OpenZFS Mastery is starting to pick up momentum. Don’t look at it too closely. You might scare it. First, note how ridiculously wide this VDEV is. A fourteen-disk VDEV will have suboptimal performance and experience slow death by fragmentation. Also, the devices were named badly. Now that drives have failed, it matters.
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 673: There's somebody at the door
Leaving Port 22 open to the internet, FreeBSD Foundationals, GhostBSD Finance Report, Making your own read-only device with NetBSD, and more...
-
-
-
Debian Family
-
Tor ☛ New Release: Tails 7.10 | The Tor Project
Tails now uses the standard shutdown procedure from GNOME.
The standard shutdown procedure is a bit slower, but better prevents data loss.
-
-