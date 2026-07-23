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Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark
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Beelink EQi 304 Mini PC Review - Power Consumption
This new series looks at the Beelink EQi Core 3 304 mini PC running Linux. In this series, I’ll put the Beelink mini PC through its paces from a Linux perspective, comparing it with other systems to see how it performs in real-world Linux use.
The Beelink EQi Core 3 304 is a recent addition to Beelink’s EQ range of compact PCs. It’s built around Intel’s Wildcat Lake Core 3 304 processor, a 5-core, 5-thread chip comprising one performance core and four low-power efficiency cores. The processor integrates Xe3-LPG graphics and currently has a CPU Mark score of 11,720. The review unit comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 6400MT/s memory and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, giving the system a capable hardware base for everyday desktop use, office work, media playback and lighter Linux workloads.
In this article in the series, I’m looking at the power consumption of the Beelink EQi 304 mini PC. I’ll compare it with ten mini PCs and two desktop machines.
Mountpoint for Amazon S3 - high-throughput file client
Mountpoint for Amazon S3 is a high-throughput file client that mounts an Amazon S3 bucket as a local file system.
Applications can access stored objects through familiar file operations such as open, read, list, and write, which Mountpoint translates into S3 object API requests.
The software is optimised for reading large objects from multiple clients and writing new objects sequentially. It does not implement a complete POSIX file system and is unsuitable for workloads that require features such as editing existing files, symbolic links, or directory renaming.
This is free and open source software.
Kodama - command-line static site generator
Kodama is a command-line static site generator designed for creating interconnected Zettelkasten-style note collections.
It transforms Markdown and Typst source files into static HTML pages with references, backlinks, embedded notes, and navigable relationships.
The software supports mathematical and technical publishing through Typst, including formulas and figures rendered as HTML or SVG. It is suitable for research notes, mathematical writing, documentation gardens, and other collections where short articles may be reused within larger pages while retaining independent URLs.
This is free and open source software.
Keyward - terminal user interface for managing SSH keys and configuration
Keyward is a terminal user interface for managing SSH keys and configuration from a single keyboard-driven application.
It discovers and inspects keys, generates and rotates them, edits ~/.ssh/config, and audits the security of an SSH setup.
The software preserves comments, spacing, and ordering when editing configuration files. It also offers encrypted metadata and backups, a known-hosts viewer, SSH agent integration, and non-interactive commands for scripts and continuous integration workflows. Keyward operates without a daemon or network access and is distributed as a single static binary.
This is free and open source software.