Emulation: LWN Looks at Kitty and PlayStation 3 Emulator Improves GNU/Linux Support

Kitty is a terminal emulator that runs on Linux, macOS, and the BSDs, which is notable for its speed and features such as image support and advanced font handling. It is under active development; a recent major release adds a new level of mouse support. Here, we will look at some of those features and show how the program can also be used as platform for text-based applications. Kitty is free software, released under the GPLv3.

Features

Kitty is a GPU-based terminal emulator. As with several other currently popular terminal emulators, use of the GPU provides it with enough bandwidth to dump megabytes of text onto the screen in an instant. This is a welcome virtue when accidentally displaying a huge file using cat, but the GPU also enables smooth exploration of the scrollback buffer. Kitty is designed to have low latency, which refers to the time between striking a key and the appearance of the corresponding character on the screen. This is a property that users are often not consciously aware of, but that has an important effect on the satisfaction and well-being of the terminal jockey.

Kovid Goyal created kitty when he became dissatisfied with the speed of the terminal emulator he was using [YouTube interview video] and decided to make a faster one. He then began to add features, starting with colored underlines, that he wanted but existing programs didn't support.