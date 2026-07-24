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Linux Kernel Space Leftovers
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Drew DeVault ☛ AI in Linux
The role of Hey Hi (AI) tools (LLMs, mainly) in Linux is under discussion, or it was, until Linus Torvalds “put his foot down” in support of the use of Hey Hi (AI) in Linux kernel development.
I can identify two major ways in which Hey Hi (AI) is used for Linux kernel development: authoring code and reviewing code. There are, at the time of writing, just over 1,200 kernel commits with an “Assisted-by” tag, from September 2025 to the present, most of which indicate patches which were written or assisted by LLM tools.
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AMD Ryzen AI Halo Gets LED Driver for Linux 7.3: Light Bar Can Soon Be Controlled Directly via the Kernel
Sometimes kernel developers deal with scheduler optimizations, new processor architectures, or complex memory management. And sometimes it is simply about making the lighting on the computer finally do what the owner wants. That is exactly what AMD’s new amd_halo_led driver is for, which is intended for Linux 7.3 and is meant to make the LED strip of the Ryzen AI Halo platform directly controllable via the mainline kernel.
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Linux Gets NVIDIA Reflex Support in New CachyOS Proton Translation Layer
Since the launch of the Steam Deck, Valve's Proton translation layer used to play Windows games on Linux systems has been instrumental to the rise of many gaming distributions, and Linux developers like the CachyOS development team, have made their own forks of Proton, which often include new fixes and tech that the Valve version still does not have.
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Adafruit ☛ A Linux utility to control USB power per-port on smart USB hubs
uhubctl is Linux utility to control USB power per-port on smart USB hubs. Smart hub is defined as one that implements per-port power switching.