original
Melanoides Tuberculatus
When one's tank gets filled with 100+ snails or shells it is a curse or a blessing depending on the species. Melanoides tuberculatus is mostly harmless and reproduces fast. Anentome helena (assassin snail or bumblebee snail) is bigger and carnivorous. It is sometimes "used to control populations of unwanted small snail species such as the Malaysian trumpet snail."
Assuming the population I have in my tank will outgrow its carrying capacity I will need a bigger tank or second tank. I've already put one Malaysian trumpet snail in Rianne's fish tank in order to help keep algae under control.
I must say it has been extremely satisfying (and very easy) to deal with these creatures. Highly recommended. █
Image source: Melanoides tuberculatus