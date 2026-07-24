news
Red Hat on Slop and Servers
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Why single AI agents fail at scale: Building governed multi-agent networks [Ed: Slop promoting from IBM Red Hat, faking potency]
In our previous articles, we talked about how 3 failures hit a single AI agent deployment overnight—43 duplicate tickets, $4,000 charged to the wrong account, and a hallucinated refund policy that led to a $280 return the company had to honor. Those 43 duplicate tickets were partly a connectivity failure. The agent treated the ticketing API like a raw HTTP call: fire, get a timeout, retry, repeat. No idempotency envelope, no protocol-level retry safety and no infrastructure between the agent and the API that understood "this request already succeeded." The framework handled tool calling. It didn't handle governed tool connectivity. The gap between a working agent in development and a production-ready deployment isn't a framework problem—it's an infrastructure problem. BYOA—bring your own agent—is Red Hat AI's approach: the platform provides production infrastructure for any agent framework without code changes. That includes the connectivity layer.
-
Red Hat Explains the Agentic AI Cybersecurity Risk CX Teams Can’t Ignore [Ed: Slop nonsense, as usual]
Vincent Danen, VP Product Security at Red Hat, explains AI agents create new CX security risks, making sandboxing, data segmentation and tighter access controls essential for enterprise leaders
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Government Symposium: Keeping the mission in motion by leading through change and delivering with impact
Bringing together leaders from federal, state, and local government agencies and higher education, panelists focused on how their organizations are managing disruption without losing momentum. Across sessions, speakers shared practical examples of how agencies are making thoughtful technology decisions to strengthen security, improve service delivery, and support mission outcomes in a fast-moving environment.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ 5 new ways Red Hat helps partners maximize business value
Now, we are rolling out a series of updates to the Red Hat Partner Program designed to streamline your daily operations, safeguard your investments, and give you a clear financial runway to build new pipeline.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Taming existing tech: A strategic approach for insurance modernization
There's a valid reason for this: the insurance sector was an early adopter of these data-heavy environments, and the technology worked well.
-
Red Hat OpenShift Commons Gathering Salt Lake City 2026
Join us in Salt Lake City for a no-cost, in-person OpenShift Commons Gathering alongside KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America. This event brings together the global OpenShift community-including users, contributors, partners, and Red Hat experts-to share knowledge, build connections, and learn from real production experiences.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ The State of Kubernetes fleet management 2026