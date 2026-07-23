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Open Hardware/Modding; Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
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CNX Software ☛ Arduino UNO Q Arcade bundle lets you build a custom retro gaming console for about $90
Arduino UNO Q Arcade bundle is a kit designed to build a custom retro gaming console. The bundle combines the Arduino UNO Q 4GB SBC with a set of daisy-chainable Modulino I2C modules, allowing users to create a custom game controller without requiring complex wiring or breadboards. The kit relies on Qwiic connectors to daisy-chain the input modules, whose data is then processed by the UNO Q to emulate standard HIDs for gaming or development. The plastic parts can be 3D printed by the user.
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Raspberry Pi launch 10-inch Touch Display 2 for $80
Raspberry Pi has launched a 10-inch version of its Touch Display 2 with a 1200×1920 resolution and 10-point captive touchscreen for $80/£77. 5-inch and 7-inch variants of the Touch Display 2 have been available for a while, but Raspberry Pi’s Gordon Hollingworth says the new version gives makers a larger, higher resolution screen to use in their projects. Like the smaller versions, the 10.1″ Touch Display 2 uses a portrait orientation by default, where the displays are often used for home automation dashboards, kiosks, digital signage, control panels, etc.
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CNX Software ☛ $99 Xteink X4 Pro 4.3-inch touchscreen eReader to support CrossPoint Reader open-source firmware
Xteink X4 Pro is a pocket-sized eReader with a 4.3-inch touchscreen E Ink display, a 16GB microSD card, 2.4 GHz WiFi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity, and a 1100 mAh battery. Previous models like the X3 and X4 e-readers were based on the ESP32-C3 RISC-V microcontroller, but the company has not disclosed which MCU was used in the new X4 Pro model.
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CNX Software ☛ Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 – 10″ Portrait review, 3D printed VESA mount
Raspberry Pi has just announced the “Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 – 10″ Portrait”, and we’ve received an early review sample for testing. The new 10.1-inch Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 is a multi-touch portrait panel for Raspberry Pi designed for interactive projects such as tablets, entertainment systems, and information dashboards.
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It's FOSS ☛ Talk to This Glowing Pyramid on Your Desk, and It'll Run Your Hey Hi (AI) Agent for You [Ed: Slop fanaticism]
It's a pyramid-shaped Orange Pi 4 Pro that ships with OpenClaw or Hermes preloaded and now talks back so you get that "Iron Man" feel.
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Raspberry Pi ☛ A new 10" Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2, available now at $80
Physical size is not the only upgrade. Our new 10″ display features a higher 1200×1920–pixel resolution, a more generous 85-degree viewing angle, and a touchscreen controller with support for ten-finger touch, up from five-finger touch in the 5″ and 7″ variants.
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Hackaday ☛ Dress Up Your YubiKey With This Web-Based Tool
The combination of hardware required to make use of this project is specific enough that we imagine only a relatively limited number of readers will actually be able to try it out. But if you do happen to own a YubiKey and either a laser engraver capable of marking it or a fancy UV printer, [madeinoz67] has put together an awesome tool for adding some visual flair to your two-factor authentication device.
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Arduino ☛ BirdCalls: how an old payphone became a decade-long lesson in what technology is for
The project began in 2016, when Takoma Park asked residents for ideas on what to do with a payphone that technology had made obsolete. Schulman’s pitch: hot-wire it to play birdsong. He’d long been familiar with the field recordings held by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Macaulay Library, and he’d always loved payphones as objects. BirdCalls put the two together.