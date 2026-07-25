news
The Fedora 45 Sausage Factory, Fedora Turns to Slop, Red Hat Selling Microsoft and Slop
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LWN ☛ De Vlieger: The Fedora 45 sausage factory
Fedora contributor Simon de Vlieger has published a blog post with a walkthrough of how the project turns source code and packages into the final release that users install on their systems.
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Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: End of Community update [Ed: Slop
Last few years a small team of people in the CLE Team were working each week to prepare a Community update for you. First one published on October 21st 2021. We were starting with only Infrastructure and Release Engineering teams (+ initiatives we did in CPE Team at the time), but later added more teams to our weekly reports to bring people a better picture what is being worked on. We thank to everyone who read our updates and found some value in them.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Gain stronger pod isolation on Microsoft Azure Red Hat OpenShift with OpenShift sandboxed containers [Ed: Selling Microsoft and back doors]
Available on Microsoft Azure Red Hat OpenShift, OpenShift sandboxed containers give you hypervisor-backed workload isolation, where each pod runs inside its own lightweight virtual machine (VM) with a dedicated kernel, layered on top of the already included OpenShift security controls.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Beyond the blind spots: Defeating frontier AI model threats in your application development process [Ed: Slop promotion]
The arrival of highly-capable frontier AI models like Claude Mythos has completely shifted vulnerability discovery into overdrive, fundamentally redefining what application security looks like. By scanning open source codebases and complex dependency chains at machine speed, these AI-driven tools unearth and publish potential vulnerabilities far faster than human teams can hope to patch them. This drastically shrinks the window between bug disclosure and threat actor weaponization, leaving previously “it’s probably fine” systems exposed. The numbers back this up: data from Red Hat Product Security (2026) highlights the immense strain this puts on defenders, noting the post-Mythos surge compressed nearly 1 year’s worth of traditional vulnerability reporting into a chaotic 2-week window—effectively doubling their annual triage volume overnight.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Achieve high scalability using Red Hat Satellite Capsule Server
To truly achieve high scalability and keep your environment running smoothly, your organization needs Red Hat Satellite Capsule Server. The latest enhancements leading up to Red Hat Satellite 6.19 make expanding enterprise infrastructure more stable and efficient.