Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

curl has two main APIs to perform internet transfers: the easy and the multi set of functions. If you want to do just a single transfer at a time, the easy interface is the right one for you. If you need to do several transfers in parallel or want connection reuse, the multi interface is best.

A single multi handle can hold thousands of easy transfers at a time and progress them in an unblocking manner. Transfers may wait on a socket for data to arrive/send or transfers wait on other transfers to complete.

For the multi handle, a transfer is either pending, processing or in msgsent state (the transfer is done, waiting for the application to pick it up again). They move between these states over their lifetime: [...]