Killing Processes

One of the features of systemd that is most controversial is the option to kill user processes when the user logs out. That initially killed screen/tmux/nohup processes too. In recent Debian releases the default configuration of systemd-logind (the login manager for systemd) is to allow processes to keep running, the configuration file /etc/systemd/logind.conf has an option KillUserProcesses that can be enabled to have user processes killed. If you do that then there are options to only kill processes for certain users and to exclude some users (default to excluding root). If using that option you can apparently use a systemd unit to start screen which prevents it being killed on logout.