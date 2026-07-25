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today's howtos
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TecMint ☛ 12 Best Command-Line FTP Clients for Linux Users
FTP (File Transfer Protocol) is a standard network protocol used to transfer files between a client and a server over a network.
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Russell Coker ☛ Russell Coker: Systemd Linger
Killing Processes
One of the features of systemd that is most controversial is the option to kill user processes when the user logs out. That initially killed screen/tmux/nohup processes too. In recent Debian releases the default configuration of systemd-logind (the login manager for systemd) is to allow processes to keep running, the configuration file /etc/systemd/logind.conf has an option KillUserProcesses that can be enabled to have user processes killed. If you do that then there are options to only kill processes for certain users and to exclude some users (default to excluding root). If using that option you can apparently use a systemd unit to start screen which prevents it being killed on logout.
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Jeff Geerling ☛ Adding a backup Internet WAN on my OPNsense Router
I've been borrowing a portable 5G gateway from my Dad for a few weeks, for testing... and two weeks in a row, I've used it as a backup Internet option, since my Spectrum Business cable Internet has gone down.
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Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #26.09: Docker Compose Override, Claude Skills for DevOps, Solidtime and More
Override the compose
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OSTechNix ☛ How to Install JetBrains Mono on GNU/Linux (Nerd Font and Ligatures)
Learn how to Install JetBrains Mono on Linux, including Nerd Font icons, terminal ligature configs, WSL/Flatpak fixes, and troubleshooting.
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Will Grant ☛ The Hardest Way to Make a GIF
Let’s make a GIF in the hardest way possible.
Why? It’s pointless, but some pointless things are just fun to do.
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Linuxize ☛ CIDR Notation and Subnetting Explained
CIDR notation defines IP network size with a prefix length. This guide explains subnet masks, address ranges, host counts, and practical IPv4 subnetting.
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Linuxize ☛ mount Cheatsheet
Quick reference for the mount command: mount and unmount filesystems, mount options, UUID and label mounts, network shares, and /etc/fstab entries